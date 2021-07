Space Punks early access is now available to purchase, exclusively on the Epic Game Store. In a media briefing that MP1st took part in, publishers Jagex revealed some details around Flying Wild Hog’s upcoming ismotetric looter shooter, Space Punks. While we’ve known for a few days now that the title would be launching in an early access phase, with the full release coming next year, what we didn’t know is where exactly it had planned to launch. Well thanks to information provided to us during the briefing, we can confirm that Space Punks is indeed an Epic Game Store exclusive.