Ransomware goes to zero for this school after deploying Malwarebytes

eSchool Online
 14 days ago

UC Hasting College of Law faced frequent ransomware and advanced malware attacks. After deploying Malwarebytes, they were able to monitor every system and received a strong layer of protection. Free registration required to view this resource. Register today and receive free access to all our news and resources. Register now.

www.eschoolnews.com

