Sarah L. Fisher transitioned peacefully to eternal rest at home, surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, May 30, 2021. Sarah was born March 15, 1931 in Sampson County, NC to the late Odessa and Willie Monk. Sarah grew up in Salemburg and attended the Sampson County Public School District. As the eldest of thirteen she was fiercely protective of all of them with unfailing love and support, often sacrificing herself to help anyone of them in need. Sarah moved to Hudson, NY where she met and married Henry E. Fisher, now deceased. Sarah was a hard worker with a work ethic second to none. She worked for the NYS Training School for Girls leaving only to care for her children, later going back to work for Columbia Memorial Hospital where she retired. She was loved by all, and was also known for having a pleasant smile and was a Devoted Servant in the congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Sarah leaves to cherish her memory two children, Rodney E. Fisher of Claverack, NY; and Venita (Hazel) Walker of Charlotte, NC; six sisters,Annie I.Davis and Emma D.Gregory of Hudson, NY; Dorothy R. Monk, Barbara A.Monk, Rev. Lora J. Sutton of Salemburg, NC; and Linda (Raymond) Owens of Clinton, NC. Three brothers, Glaron Monk of Hudson, NY; Jerry L. Monk and John R. (Ida)Monk of Salemburg, NC; a very special sister-in-law, Cora Fisher of Sunrise, Fla. Two Special daughters, Kate (Kenny) Young of Chatham, NY and Ginny Girkins, Long Island, NY. Five grandchildren, Dominique and D’Andre Walker, Kory Young, Shamauri Pegues and Markest Falls; eleven great-grandchildren, Skylar, Anri’, and Amir Walker, Matthew Pegues, Madisyn Herriott, Nolan and Macie Falls; Reese, Tatiana, Avery and Owen Young, and a host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Friends. Sarah was predeceased by two sisters Macy L. Owens(George)and Mattie E. Butler(Ester), one brother Willie Monk Jr(Pat); Brothers-in-law Charles Fisher, Jerome Gregory and Eddie Davis. Memorial Services will be held at the Kingdom Hall July 17, @ 1:00pm by Zoom. Condolences may be conveyed at frenchblasl.com.