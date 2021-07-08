Cancel
Los Angeles County, CA

LASD’s Largest Drug Bust Nets $1.19 Billion Worth of Illegal Marijuana

By Press Release
scvnews.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSheriff Alex Villanueva announced Wednesday the results of the Marijuana Eradication Operation which began on the early hours of Tuesday, June 8, 2021, and lasted 10 days. The collaborative operation took place in the Antelope Valley and several local, state and federal agencies were involved including: over 400 personnel from multiple Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department units, deputies from the Community Partnerships Bureau, Operation Safe Street and Special Victims Bureau detectives, Lancaster and Palmdale Station deputies, agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration, California National Guard, California Department of Fish and Wildlife, and members from the Kern County, Riverside County, San Bernardino County and Ventura County Sheriff’s Departments.

