You still have time to register for Pasadena Parks After Dark activities

| Photo courtesy of Pasadena Parks and Rec

Pasadena’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department (PRCS) takes advantage of summer evenings by activating park spaces that provide youth and their families opportunities to experience healthy recreation and active lifestyles. Programming is led by PRCS with support from partners including various city departments like Police, Fire and Public Health, and several community-based organizations including the Armory Center for the Arts, Day One and Let’s Teach.

“We invite everyone to participate in Parks After Dark this summer,” said Brenda Harvey-Williams, director of the Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department. “We’re proud to open our parks to encourage healthy living and provide fun, free, family-friendly activities throughout the city.”

All activities are free. Pre-registration at cityofpasasdena.net/reserve is recommended; on-site registration will also be available.

Robinson Park, 1081 N. Fair Oaks

3-on-3 Basketball, Thursdays and Saturdays, July 8-Aug. 7, 6-9:30 p.m.

Outdoor Basketball Courts

Play 3-on-3 basketball with newbies and local legends. Registration is now open for 3-on-3 basketball. All teams guaranteed one 20-minute game per week for five weeks on Robinson Park’s newly renovated outdoor courts. Divisions are organized by age and range from age 8 through adult.

Recreation Swim, Saturdays, July 10-August 7, 7-9 p.m.

Robinson Pool

A great way to cool off, have fun, practice skills and enjoy the water. Lifeguard on duty. Proper swim attire required; locker rooms are closed. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Art Chalk Event, Wednesdays, July 14 and Thursday, August 5, 6-7:30 p.m.

Northwest Parking Lot

Join Armory Center for the Arts for an interactive chalk mural installation. Resulting murals will be on display for two weeks after the event.

Movie in the Park, Pixar’s “Soul,” Friday, July 16, activities begin at 5 p.m.; Movie begins at dusk

Multipurpose Field

Registration is now open for the Movies in the Park series. This year, PRCS let the community select the films, and Pixar’s “Soul” was the top vote-earner at Robinson Park. Pre-packaged snacks will be served. Arrive early and get a great viewing spot, and participate in pre-movie activities like arts & crafts and games.

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic, Friday, July 16, 5-7 p.m.

Multipurpose Field

Pre-registration available on MyTurn.ca.gov; walk-ups welcome. Pasadena Public Health Department will administer COVID-19 vaccine, available at no cost. This clinic will offer Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. For more information on this clinic or to pre-register by phone, call (626) 744-7311.

Villa Parke, 363 E. Villa St.

3-on-3 Papi Soccer, Tuesdays and Thursdays, July 7-August 5, 6-9 p.m.

Turf Field

Registration is now open for 3-on-3 Papi soccer. Played on a smaller field, this soccer is fast-paced and high-scoring. All teams guaranteed one game per week for five weeks. Divisions are organized by age, and range from age 8 through adult.

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic, Friday, July 9, 5-7 p.m.

Baseball Diamond

Pre-registration available on MyTurn.ca.gov; walk-ups welcome. Pasadena Public Health Department will administer COVID-19 vaccine, available at no cost. This clinic will offer Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. For more information on this clinic or to pre-register by phone, call (626) 744-7311.

Coffee and Tea Art Workshop, Friday, July 9, 6-7:30 p.m.

Baseball Diamond

Join Armory Center for the Arts for a fun art project. Beverage and materials provided. Pre-registration required.

Movie in the Park, Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon,” Friday, July 9, activities begin at 5 p.m.; Movie begins at dusk

Baseball Diamond

Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon” was the top vote-earner at Villa Parke. Pre-packaged snacks will be served. Arrive early to get a great viewing spot, and participate in pre-movie activities like arts & crafts and games.

Wind Down Stretching Class, Wednesday, July 14, 6-7:30 p.m.

Villa Parke, Multipurpose Field

Stretch the stress away at this instructor-led stretching class for all ages and experience levels. This low-impact exercise is focused on breath work and deep stretching.

Recreation Swim, Fridays, July 9-August 6, 7-9 p.m.

Villa Parke Pool

A great way to cool off, have fun, practice skills and enjoy the water. Lifeguard on duty. Proper swim attire required; locker rooms are closed. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Scavenger Hunt, clues released Monday, July 12 and Monday, July 26

Virtual

Explore Pasadena and unlock clues and riddles along the way. Submit entries to @PasadenaParksandRec on Facebook or Instagram. Winners will get prizes.

Pickleball Youth and Adult Clinics, Thursday, August 5, 6-8 p.m.

Outdoor Basketball Courts

Join Let’s Teach and the Pasadena pickleball community for pickleball instruction and play. Experienced players and beginners welcome for instruction, skill building, and round-robin play.

Victory Park, 2575 Paloma St.

Coffee and Tea Art Workshop, Friday, July 23, 6-7:30 p.m.

Multipurpose Field

Join the Armory Center for the Arts for a fun art project. Beverage and materials provided. Pre-registration required.

Movie in the Park, Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon,” Friday, July 23, activities begin at 5 p.m.; Movie begins at dusk

Multipurpose Field

Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon” was also the top vote-earner at Victory Park. Pre-packaged snacks will be served. Arrive early and get a great viewing spot, and participate in pre-movie activities like arts & crafts and games.

Grant Park, 232 S. Michigan Ave.

Wind Down Stretching Class, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 6-7:30 p.m.

Multipurpose Field

Stretch the stress away at this instructor-led stretching class for all ages and experience levels. This low-impact exercise is focused on breath work and deep stretching.

Coffee/Tea Art Workshop, Friday, Aug. 6, 6-7:30 p.m.

Multipurpose Field

Join the Armory Center for the Arts for a fun art project. Beverage and materials provided. Pre-registration required.

Movie in the Park, Friday, Aug. 6, activities begin at 5 p.m.; Movie begins at dusk

Multipurpose Field

Follow PRCS on social media @PasadenaParksandRec on Facebook or Instagram to help pick the movie. Pre-packaged snacks will be served. Arrive early and get a great viewing spot, and participate in pre-movie activities like arts & crafts and games.

Washington Park, 700 E. Washington Blvd.

Wind Down Stretching Class, Friday, July 30, 6-7:30 p.m.

Multipurpose Field

Stretch the stress away at this instructor-led stretching class for all ages and experience level. This low-impact exercise is focused on breath work and deep stretching.

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic, Friday, July 30, 5-7 p.m.

Multipurpose Field

Pre-registration available on MyTurn.ca.gov; walk-ups welcome. Pasadena Public Health Department will administer COVID-19 vaccine, available at no cost. This clinic will offer Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. For more information on this clinic or to pre-register by phone, call (626) 744-7311

Movie in the Park, Friday, July 30, activities begin at 5 p.m.; Movie begins at dusk

Multipurpose Field

Follow PRCS on social media @PasadenaParksandRec on Facebook or Instagram to help pick the movie. Pre-packaged snacks will be served. Arrive early and get a great viewing spot, and participate in pre-movie activities like arts & crafts and games.

Pickleball Youth and Adult Clinics, Friday, July 30, 4-6 p.m.

Tennis Courts

Join Let’s Teach and the Pasadena pickleball community for pickleball instruction and play. Experienced players and beginners welcome for instruction, skill building, and round-robin play.

Activities are subject to change without notice. For more information, visit www.cityofpasadena.net/park-and-rec or call (626) 744-6530.