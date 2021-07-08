Cancel
VIDEO: Minnesota Driver Does Donuts While Passenger Fires Gun Into Air

 15 days ago
A video posted to social media shows a Minnesota driver doing donuts in the middle of an intersection while the passenger fires a gun into the air. In the video, a dark-colored sedan can be seen in the middle of the intersection driving recklessly while a passenger in white hangs out of the car's window, firing several shots into the air. Within the large crowd of people, some bystanders who were watching the erratic driving ran away from the intersection once the shots began.

