TUSTIN (CNS) - A 55-year-old convicted child molester was charged today with attacking leading police on a chase and attacking an officer. Charles Ronnald Bradley was charged with three counts of assault with a weapon on a peace officer, three counts of felonious resisting arrest, a count of evading a peace officer-reckless driving, all felonies, as well as three counts of resisting arrest and single counts each of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of a drug and driving on a suspended license, all misdemeanors.