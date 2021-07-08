Closure of Tanner Trail gets 2nd OK

The potential closing of a Claysville area county road has caused some hurt feelings among descendants of those buried in an adjacent cemetery.

“He didn’t do his research,” said Jesse Hart of Tommy Lee, deputy director of the Upper Cumberland Development District.

At issue is the closure of rural Tanner Trail, a county road off Old Tanner Cemetery Rd. Both roads provide access to the cemetery, a 3.25-acre lot and the property of Jerry Lefond, who requested the closure of Tanner Trail.

The Cumberland County Planning Commission signed off on the closure last month after an advertised public hearing and Lee’s report that he had received no response from a letter sent to the lot owner and was unable to find contact information for the cemetery property.

“I can understand their point,” David Gibson, 4th District commissioner and environmental committee chairman, said of Lefond, “with people going back there partying and leaving trash and what have you. Of course, you all don’t want it in the cemetery, either.”

Hart maintained that members of the planning commission know the Tanner family and could have reached them.

“People know who Edsel Tanner is, James Tanner, Sue Tanner Kemmer and Keith,” Hart told environmental committee members Tuesday. “None of them were contacted about it.”

Wendell Wilson, 6th District commissioner, said he’d had a similar conversation with Hart’s mother-in-law, Sue Tanner Kemmer.

“Who was notified?” he asked. “They never were notified. Even though they said they tried to notify, the folks in the cemetery never did get notified. That’s a problem right there.”

Eighth District commissioner Deborah Holbrook serves on the planning commission and was in the audience at the environmental committee meeting. She said all regulations had been followed before the planning commission approved it.

“I’m not saying the protocol wouldn’t followed the way you said,” Wilson replied. “It did. But the family was not notified at the time. That’s the major rub that I know about.”

Hart said the family discovered the road closure from reading planning commission coverage in the Chronicle. He said it particularly affected his mother-in-law, who enjoys the view of her grandfather’s old farm from Tanner Trail.

“It really upset her,” he said. “But she’s along the thoughts with her brothers that if it keeps peace among the neighbors, and that’s what y’all really want, we’re not going to say anything.”

The environmental committee approved the road closure, but not unanimously. Wilson, 2nd District commissioner Nancy Hyder and 5th District commissioner voted against closing the road. Voting in favor were Gibson and commissioners Sue York, 1st District; Rebecca Stone, 3rd District; Jim Blalock, 8th District; and John Patterson, 9th District. Commissioner Jerry Cooper, 7th District, was not in attendance.

“It seems like every time we mess with these cemeteries, we get in trouble,” Hyder said. “If they’re old cemeteries, you shouldn’t mess with them.”