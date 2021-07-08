Cancel
Evers signs GOP-written state budget with $2B tax cut

By SCOTT BAUER Associated Press
Richmond.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHITEFISH BAY, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers signed the Republican-written state budget Thursday, enacting a two-year spending plan that includes a $2 billion income tax cut while making 50 largely minor partial vetoes, saying “unfinished business” still needs to be addressed. The budget will also cut property taxes for...

Boston, MASalem News

State budget scraps 'ineffective' tax breaks

BOSTON — A controversial subsidy for filmmakers was set in place as part of the state budget, even as lawmakers retired several other tax breaks. A $47.6 billion spending package signed by Gov. Charlie Baker last week repeals three tax credits that a state commission deemed were not worth their weight in lost revenue.
Wisconsin Statewpr.org

Wisconsin Democrats Renew Push For $15 Minimum Wage

Democratic state lawmakers unveiled several bills on Thursday aimed at supporting workers and spurring economic growth, including a plan that would raise the Wisconsin minimum wage to $15 an hour. The proposals likely face long odds before the Republican-controlled state Legislature, but their backers say the changes are necessary to...
PoliticsAhwatukee Foothills News

Ducey signs new budget, tax break

Gov. Doug Ducey last week signed legislation putting in place an immediate $1.3 billion tax cut, set to rise to $1.9 billion, that is designed largely to benefit the wealthiest. Ducey inked his approval of the $12.8 billion spending plan just a day before the new fiscal year began Thursday.
Income TaxPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Evers Tinkers With Tax Cut

By using the diminished but still extensive partial veto power that Wisconsin governors wield, Gov. Tony Evers managed to tinker with the margins of the new 2021-2023 state budget — temporarily capturing a $700 million windfall, but also clawing back for the executive branch powers that Republican lawmakers had tried to assume for the Legislature.
Economynews-shield.com

Budget analysis: Gov. Evers cuts rainy day money, business tax relief

(The Center Square) – While Gov. Tony Evers is taking credit for signing most of Wisconsin’s new $87 billion budget, there are some parts he cut out. CJ Szafir, president at the Institute for Reforming Government, said the governor cut a number of key provisions from the Republican spending plan.
Whitefish Bay, WIKenosha News.com

WisEye Morning Minute: Signing of the 2021-23 Budget and Historic Tax Cut

As reported by WisPolitics.com, Gov. Tony Evers OK'd a more than $2 billion income tax cut that reduces one of Wisconsin's three brackets as he largely signed off on the budget that Republicans sent him last week. But he nixed a provision to update income tax withholding tables and a $550 million transfer to the budget stabilization fund that Republicans had proposed. In his veto message, Evers wrote taxpayers will already see significant savings in the budget he signed and nixing the update in withholding tables will not impact anyone's tax liability. Rather than seeing additional money in their paychecks, taxpayers will instead continue to see the money in their refunds from the state. He also wrote the budget stabilization fund was already flush with cash and the $550 million, which will now remain in the general fund, could be used to "address gaps and shortfalls in the Legislature's budget actions." In all, Evers' veto message listed 50 changes he made to the budget. During a signing ceremony at a Whitefish Bay school, the governor also announced he's investing more than $100 million in federal funds into K-12 education. In a separate news conference following the governor's budget signing, Joint Committee on Finance Co-Chair Representative Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam) responded.
Income TaxAthens Messenger

Wealthy state lawmakers to gain from income tax cuts in budget

Some of the wealthiest state lawmakers stand to save thousands of dollars annually on their taxes thanks to changes they enacted in the state budget. Lawmakers lowered tax rates for all income earners and raised the minimum threshold at which Ohioans pay taxes on their income. They also eliminated the...
Wisconsin StateUrban Milwaukee

Gov. Evers Signs Bipartisan Budget, Including One of the Largest Tax Cuts in Wisconsin History

MADISON, Wis. — Today, Gov. Tony Evers signed into law a historic, bipartisan budget bill that includes a massive tax break for working families, investments in infrastructure, broadband, and public education, and support for veterans. Gov. Evers also announced an additional $100 million in funding for Wisconsin’s public schools to support students across the state.
Wisconsin Stategopresstimes.com

Evers makes stop at UWGB following budget signing

GREEN BAY – Gov. Tony Evers made a stop at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay (UWGB) Thursday, July 8, just hours after signing the $87 billion, two-year Wisconsin state budget, which includes the construction of the new Cofrin Technology and Education Center. “Hallelujah, it is going to happen…” Evers said....
Wisconsin Stateonfocus.news

Governor Evers Signs Wisconsin’s Biennial Budget

WHITEFISH BAY, WI (Submitted to OnFocus) — Gov. Tony Evers today signed the 2021-23 Republican-authored biennial budget, now 2021 Wisconsin Act 58, providing one of the largest tax cuts in Wisconsin state history. “I was pleased to see the Governor sign the 2021-22 biennial budget into law this morning. Republicans...
Brillion, WIthebrillionnews.com

Evers signs budget bill; everyone claims credit

WHITEFISH BAY - Governor Tony Evers signed the 2021-2023 state budget bill into law on the morning of Thursday, July 8. He claimed credit for the bill's huge tax relief, and so did Republicans. "I made a promise when I ran for governor - I promised I would cut taxes...
Madison, WIwtaq.com

Conservatives Surprised and Somewhat Reserved Over Evers Budget Signing

MADISON, WI (WTAQ) – Wisconsin conservatives are raising their eyebrows as Governor Tony Evers signed most of a Republican-crafted budget into law on Thursday. “Would the governor, who is up for re-election next year, actually sign such a massive tax cut?” Brett Healy of the MacIver Institute said on WTAQ’s ‘The Regular Joe Show.’
Wisconsin Statenews8000.com

Wisconsin State Senators react to Gov. Evers enacting state budget

WISCONSIN (WKBT) – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers signed the Republican-written state budget enacting a spending plan that includes a $2 billion income tax cut. The budget will also cut property taxes for the owner of an average home by $100 next year. It ends a University of Wisconsin tuition freeze...
Politicstechwire.net

State Broadband Push Swells Tech Agency Budget

This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. With an enacted budget document in place, the magnitude of California’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic comes into increasingly sharp focus as state technology agency funding swells to historic levels.
Homelesskgoradio.com

Governor Newsom Signs $100 Billion State Budget

Governor Gavin Newsom signed the state budget Monday night in a news release titled “California Roars Back.”. Newsom signed the legislation that reflects the majority of the $100 billion state budget agreement for 2021-22 and includes the largest recovery plan in state history, according to the statement. “Harnessing the largest...

