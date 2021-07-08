Evers signs GOP-written state budget with $2B tax cut

As reported by WisPolitics.com, Gov. Tony Evers OK'd a more than $2 billion income tax cut that reduces one of Wisconsin's three brackets as he largely signed off on the budget that Republicans sent him last week. But he nixed a provision to update income tax withholding tables and a $550 million transfer to the budget stabilization fund that Republicans had proposed. In his veto message, Evers wrote taxpayers will already see significant savings in the budget he signed and nixing the update in withholding tables will not impact anyone's tax liability. Rather than seeing additional money in their paychecks, taxpayers will instead continue to see the money in their refunds from the state. He also wrote the budget stabilization fund was already flush with cash and the $550 million, which will now remain in the general fund, could be used to "address gaps and shortfalls in the Legislature's budget actions." In all, Evers' veto message listed 50 changes he made to the budget. During a signing ceremony at a Whitefish Bay school, the governor also announced he's investing more than $100 million in federal funds into K-12 education. In a separate news conference following the governor's budget signing, Joint Committee on Finance Co-Chair Representative Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam) responded.