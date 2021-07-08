Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest, DNR partner to respond to threat of emerald ash borer

The Big Opera Sale is located within T65N R13W S22, 23, 26, 27, 34, and 35. The Forest Service will receive sealed bids in public at Ely, Minnesota at 1:00 PM local time on 08/24/2021 for an estimated volume of 111 CCF of Jack Pine and other conifer sawtimber, 89 CCF of Red Pine sawtimber, 569 CCF of Aspen pulpwood, 333 CCF of Mixed conifers pulpwood, 169 CCF of Mixed hardwoods pulpwood, and 339 CCF of Pine pulpwood marked or otherwise designated for cutting. In addition, there is within the sale area an unestimated volume of Mixed conifers grn bio cv, and Mixed hardwoods grn bio cv that the bidder may agree to remove at a fixed rate. The Forest Service reserves the right to reject any and all bids. A prospectus, bid form and complete information concerning the timber, the conditions of sale, and submission of bids is available to the public from the Kawishiwi Ranger District,1393 Highway 169, Ely, MN 55731 or online at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/superior/landmanagement/resourcemanagemen... The USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer. The USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.