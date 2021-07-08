Cancel
Wisconsin State

Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest, DNR partner to respond to threat of emerald ash borer

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMedford - In partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest is exploring a new strategy to prepare for changes in ash-dominated forests caused by emerald ash borer. Crews recently planted 55,000 seedlings of several other tree species across 117 acres of forest lowlands to the southwest of the Chippewa Waters Flowage in Taylor County in preparation for the eventual demise of area ash trees.

