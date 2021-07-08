Minneapolis Charter Commission rejects citizen-backed proposal to put rent control on ballot

Rachel Ryan

Local activists are criticizing the Minneapolis Charter Commission’s vote to reject a citizen-led effort to put rent control on the ballot.

On Wednesday, the Charter Commission rejected a proposal to put a rent control petition on the November ballot for Minneapolis voters, an initiative led by residents and advocates.

The Charter Commission also voted on a separate proposal from the Minneapolis City Council that would allow the council to put rent control proposals in front of voters this November, or pass future policies without voter approval.

Instead, the commission passed an amendment that would require the council to put rent control proposals in front of voters, and only enact them if at least 51% are in favor.

But the City Council could reject the Charter Commissions recommendations and put the original proposals on the November ballot, the Star Tribune notes.

Nonetheless, the rejection of the citizen-led initiative by the commission was criticized by Minneapolis United for Rent Control.

“We can’t let City Council walk back its support for a renter-led pathway to passing a strong rent control policy, which ties rents to cost of living, applies to every unit, and is free from developer-friendly loopholes like ‘vacancy decontrol,’ which means rent control expires when the renter moves out,” said Qannani Omar, an organizer for Minneapolis United for Rent Control, in a statement.

“Without the renter-led option, working people, Black, and immigrant renters in Minneapolis have no guarantee that we’ll ever see strong rent control."