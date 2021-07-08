Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis Charter Commission rejects citizen-backed proposal to put rent control on ballot

By BringMeTheNews
Posted by 
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tFYcc_0arHGsVX00
Rachel Ryan

Local activists are criticizing the Minneapolis Charter Commission’s vote to reject a citizen-led effort to put rent control on the ballot.

On Wednesday, the Charter Commission rejected a proposal to put a rent control petition on the November ballot for Minneapolis voters, an initiative led by residents and advocates.

The Charter Commission also voted on a separate proposal from the Minneapolis City Council that would allow the council to put rent control proposals in front of voters this November, or pass future policies without voter approval.

Instead, the commission passed an amendment that would require the council to put rent control proposals in front of voters, and only enact them if at least 51% are in favor.

But the City Council could reject the Charter Commissions recommendations and put the original proposals on the November ballot, the Star Tribune notes.

Nonetheless, the rejection of the citizen-led initiative by the commission was criticized by Minneapolis United for Rent Control.

“We can’t let City Council walk back its support for a renter-led pathway to passing a strong rent control policy, which ties rents to cost of living, applies to every unit, and is free from developer-friendly loopholes like ‘vacancy decontrol,’ which means rent control expires when the renter moves out,” said Qannani Omar, an organizer for Minneapolis United for Rent Control, in a statement.

“Without the renter-led option, working people, Black, and immigrant renters in Minneapolis have no guarantee that we’ll ever see strong rent control."

Comments / 1

Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
29K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Minneapolis, MN
Government
Minneapolis, MN
Society
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rent Control#Rents#The Charter Commission#The City Council#Charter Commissions#The Star Tribune#Minneapolis United
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
House Rent
Related
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Cities that have watering restrictions amid ongoing drought

Several cities in the Twin Cities metro and elsewhere across the state have implemented water restrictions amid the serious drought conditions across Minnesota. Carver: The city has odd-even lawn watering schedule (odd-numbered houses can water on odd-numbered days, even on even). Dayton: The city implemented odd-even lawn watering, and residents...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, other metro cities follow St. Paul with odd-even watering restrictions

Minneapolis, Golden Valley, and New Hope have followed St. Paul by implementing watering restrictions on city residents as the state continues to cope with serious drought. St. Paul announced Tuesday afternoon that it would be imposing odd-even lawn watering restrictions (odd-numbered houses can water on odd-numbered days, even on even), with Minneapolis and Golden Valley following soon after.
Lino Lakes, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Chomonix golf course in Lino Lakes staves off closure, will continue to operate

Plans to potentially replace a Twin Cities golf course with other recreational amenities have been halted after the course passed a test of survival. In January 2019, Anoka County Parks informed community members of Chomonix Golf Course's financial struggles, saying the 18-hole course in Lino Lakes had been losing money since 2014 and keeping it open another five years would cost taxpayers approximately $1.5 million.

Comments / 1

Community Policy