The California couple whose gender reveal party started the El Dorado wildfire last year is facing more than 30 charges, including involuntary manslaughter. The couple decided to reveal the gender of their baby during a party at El Dorado Ranch Park. They set off a "smoke-generating pyrotechnic device" that lit the tall, dry grass in the area on fire. The flames quickly spread due to the high winds and ballooned into a massive wildfire.