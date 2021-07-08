Cancel
Tennessee State

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee to visit southern border this weekend, evaluate National Guard needs

Columbia Daily Herald
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Bill Lee will travel to the nation's southern border this weekend to meet with troops from the Tennessee National Guard, according to the governor's office. Lee, who confirmed to The Tennessean last week that 300 National Guard troops from the state are currently stationed at the Mexico border, intends to "evaluate needs in securing the border," his office said in a statement Thursday.

