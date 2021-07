At Elroy Air, we are building autonomous vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) cargo aircraft systems that will change the way the world moves goods. Transporting cargo by air has so much potential! It’s much faster than by land or sea, but before recent developments in perception, autonomy, electric powertrain and aerospace materials – air transport has remained expensive. We’re going to change that. And we’re solving big problems; the commercial express logistics industry worldwide needs faster + better transport and spends $140B annually, and our men and women in uniform need a reliable unmanned aerial cargo delivery system.