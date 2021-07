Japan’s Olympic dreams may have already been marred by Covid-19, but in a games that could be judged a success just by getting through it at all, another unwelcome spectre is threatening to derail even this small triumph: dangerously high temperatures.As parts of California, Canada and Siberia swelter in record-breaking heat waves which have sparked wildfires and raised international concern over the climate crisis, Japan is also on course for temperatures exceeding 30C, potentially leading to the hottest Olympic Games ever.The forecast was not unexpected, and the games have already been dubbed “the rings of fire”, after a report...