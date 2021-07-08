Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks fall, bonds, euro rise in flight to safety

By Alwyn Scott
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 14 days ago

* U.S. 10-year T-bill yields down 3.5 basis points

* Reflation trade “shocked but not dead”

* U.S. stocks down around 1% (Updates with mid-afternoon prices)

NEW YORK, July 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stock prices fell while bond prices and the euro firmed on Thursday as investors trimmed risk and fled to safety amid a cloudier outlook for the pace of economic recovery.

Markets had come off of their more extreme early moves by mid-afternoon in U.S. trading, but remained lower.

Worries about knock-on effects of Beijing’s crackdown on foreign-listed Chinese firms also weighed on equities.

Bonds, meanwhile, rallied strongly as investors factored in a lower-for-longer interest rate scenario, easing expectations that reflating economies would force rates to rise through the second half of the year.

“The reflation trade is shocked but not dead,” said Jim Vogel, interest rate strategist at FHN Financial in Memphis, since rates will eventually have to rise.

“People have been persistently too optimistic because the first four months of year were just gang-busters good,” he said.

Investor optimism about the pace of recovery is being tempered after months spent overlooking some bearish economic signals. Unusual items that boosted core U.S. inflation data last month, for example, may have made inflation and growth appear more robust than it was.

Around 1900 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 360.91 points, or 1.04%, to 34,320.88. The broad S&P 500 lost 41.57 points, or 0.95% to 4,316.56. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite dropped 105.30 points, or 0.72%, to 14,559.76.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down 3.5 basis points to 1.286%. It fell as low as 1.2496% earlier in the day.

Also raising concerns: political tensions in the Middle East, Russia and China that can distract the Biden administration from its domestic agenda, and lessen the focus on policies such as the infrastructure bill. Also, debate about raising the U.S. debt ceiling looms not far ahead.

Meanwhile, a reading on Thursday on the number of Americans filing new unemployment claims provided another indication that the job market recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be choppy.

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday dispelled fears of an imminent monetary policy tightening, but confirmed views that such talk could begin next month.

Shares in Europe fell about 1.8%.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback versus a basket of six currencies, was down 0.22% at 92.436. The euro was last up 0.41%, at $1.1837.

Spot gold prices fell $4.375 or 0.24%, to $1,799.03 an ounce.

Brent crude was last up $0.82, or 1.12%, at $74.25 a barrel. U.S. crude was last up $0.87, or 1.2%, at $73.07 per barrel.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

148K+
Followers
180K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Stocks#Inflation#Chinese#Fhn Financial#Nasdaq Composite#Treasury#Americans#The U S Federal Reserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Markets
News Break
Euro
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Country
China
News Break
Business
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
CurrenciesStreetInsider.com

Euro slips; U.S. dollar inches higher in volatile trading

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The dollar edged higher overall in choppy trading on Thursday, moving with the ebbs and flows of risk sentiment, while the euro fell as investors digested the European Central Bank statement and comments by its president. The U.S. currency hit its highest level in more than three...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks shrug off virus worries; ECB in focus

SINGAPORE, July 22 (Reuters) - Asian stocks rallied on Thursday, bonds nursed losses and oil held onto sharp gains as investors seemed to set aside virus jitters for now and looked ahead to the European Central Bank for reassurance that policy support will continue for some time. MSCI’s broadest index...
StocksPlainview Daily Herald

Stocks climb on Wall St gains as company earnings roll in

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher Thursday for a second day as optimism about an economic recovery appeared to outweigh concern over rising coronavirus cases and inflation. Market benchmarks in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney advanced. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday. Overnight, Wall...
StocksNBC Philadelphia

European Stocks Close Higher on Dovish ECB Comments; EQT Up 13%

LONDON — European stocks closed higher Thursday amid dovish comments from European Central Bank. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed up 0.6%, with travel and leisure shares jumping 2.6% to lead gains as most sectors and major bourses finished in positive territory. The European Central Bank on Thursday held monetary policy...
StocksPosted by
WRAL News

Asia markets follow Wall St higher as virus fears recede

BEIJING — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher Thursday for a second day as optimism about an economic recovery appeared to outweigh concern over rising coronavirus cases and inflation. Market benchmarks in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney advanced. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday. Overnight, Wall Street's...
StocksBusiness Insider

Traders May Take A Breather Following Recent Volatility

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a roughly flat open on Thursday, with stocks likely to show a lack of direction in early trading. Traders may be reluctant to make significant moves following the volatility seen over the past few days, which saw the major averages plunge on Monday only to rebound strongly on Tuesday and Wednesday.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Wall Street ends higher, boosted by tech, growth stocks

NEW YORK, July 22 (Reuters) - Big tech pushed Wall Street to a higher close on Thursday, modestly building on a two-day rally as lackluster economic data and mixed corporate earnings sent investors back to growth stocks. A pull-back in economically sensitive cyclicals kept the S&P 500’s and the blue-chip...
MarketsMetro International

Dollar and bonds rally as virus fears oust inflation jitters

SHANGHAI/LONDON (Reuters) – The dollar neared its year-high and bonds rallied further on Wednesday, as the rapid spread of the Delta coronavirus variant displaced inflation as investors’ primary concern and sent them rushing for safe-haven assets. European stocks also rose ahead of a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday that...
Stocksinvesting.com

Stocks bounce, bond prices fall ahead of key ECB meeting

LONDON (Reuters) - European stocks lifted and bond prices fell across the euro area on Wednesday as investors bet an earlier flight to safety sparked by fears about the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant was overdone. With a key European Central Bank meeting on Thursday expected to convey a...
StocksFrankfort Times

Global stock markets mostly higher after Wall Street rebound

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets advanced Wednesday after Wall Street rebounded as investors tried to figure out how increasing coronavirus cases will affect the global economy. London and Frankfurt opened higher while Shanghai, Tokyo and Sydney advanced. Hong Kong and Seoul declined.
StocksInternational Business Times

European Stocks Rally As Wall Street Rebounds

European stock markets rallied on Wednesday and Wall Street extended gains as investors took heart in strong earnings reports from Coca-Cola and other consumer-oriented companies. After slumping early this week, Wall Street bounced back on Tuesday and traders kept the momentum going, bolstering sentiment in London and on the continent.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip as new COVID cases rise

SHANGHAI, July 21 (Reuters) - Asian shares stumbled on Wednesday, giving up early gains, while the dollar was firm as investors worried that a fast-spreading coronavirus variant could impede a global economic recovery. But European share markets were set for a slightly higher open following sharp falls early in the...
StocksBusiness Insider

Japanese Market Notably Higher

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is notably higher on Wednesday, snapping a losing streak of five sessions, with the benchmark Nikkei index just below the 27,600 level, following the broadly positive cues overnight from Wall Street. Traders are indulging in bargain hunting following the recent losses, even as they remain concerned amid the recent acceleration in the new wave of coronavirus cases, particularly in Olympic city Tokyo.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, Treasury yields rebound

July 21 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped on Wednesday, as a buoyant dollar and a rebound in U.S. Treasury yields stemmed inflows into the safe-haven bullion spurred by fears the Delta coronavirus variant may stall a global recovery. FUNDAMENTALS. * Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,808.45 per ounce, as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy