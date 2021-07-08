Logitech MX Keys and MX Master 3 Review: Update Your Workspace with This Intelligent Keyboard and Mouse
My desk setup for my home office (and when I return, my work office) wouldn’t be complete without the Logitech MX Keys and MX Master 3. Being able to charge up all of my things wirelessly means there’s less clutter, but I can also visibly see their current percentage and notifications without picking them up constantly. The Logitech MX Keys feel great when typing, and it works perfectly in tandem with the MX Master 3 mouse. If you try the MX Master 3, I promise you that it will be the only mouse you’ll ever want to purchase; it’s amazing.geardiary.com
