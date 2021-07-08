San Diego colleges flooded with housing applic

— University Business (this) Some colleges are having a tough time finding a place for students to live on campus this fall. In a June 23 webinar, Dartmouth College Provost Joseph Helble said that because fewer students are taking a gap year this fall and many of the college’s study abroad programs are unlikely to operate, there was an increased demand for housing on campus. Approximately 200 students were on a waitlist to receive on-campus housing at the small liberal arts school in Hanover, New Hampshire. Dartmouth usually houses 3,000 in its residential communities.