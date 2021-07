Glendive Medical Center welcomes Becky Hand, SWLC to its expanding Behavioral Health team. She will provide behavioral therapy for pediatric patients and their families. Hand’s passion to counsel others began with the death of her grandmother and then her brother. She found she wanted to provide guidance and encouragement for people during the most difficult and emotional times. This led Becky to pursue her bachelor's degree in social work with a minor in gerontology and then master's degree at Rhode Island College.