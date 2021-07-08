3 trilogies might be better than Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3

Three blockbuster trilogies that are better than Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor 3. With UFC 264 just around the corner, social media feeds are ripe with news and predictions regarding the highly anticipated main event, Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor. As the pair prepare to clash for a third time on Saturday, we look at three trilogies that are surely better than the UFC’s latest offering. After all, the fights are usually over in a flash. Order in a pizza, get comfortable and lose yourself in these blockbuster trilogies.