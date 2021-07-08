Baby found dead in a dumpster near YMCA in 2007. Mother just arrested in California
Mary Anne would have been 14 years old this September, possibly looking forward to starting high school in her South Central Pennsylvania neighborhood. Her life was instead cut drastically short; she was killed as a newborn and disposed of in a dumpster behind a YMCA in 2007. The moniker “Mary Anne” was given to her because police did not know her real name, if she was given one.www.tri-cityherald.com
