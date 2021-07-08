Cancel
Wausau, WI

Positive Alternatives achieves accreditation

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
 14 days ago
Photo courtesy Positive Alternatives.

Positive Alternatives, a local nonprofit organization, has achieved national accreditation through the New York-based Council on Accreditation, the nonprofit announced this week.

Positive Alternatives provides services to youth and families, including adolescent groups homes in Wausau, Wisconsin Rapids, Amery, River Falls and Menomonie, as well as community-based services in western Wisconsin. Organizations pursue accreditation to demonstrate the implementation of best practice standards in the field of human services. COA evaluated all aspects of Positive Alternatives’ programs, services, management and administration.

To achieve COA accreditation, Positive Alternatives first provided written evidence of compliance with the COA standards. Thereafter, a group of specially trained volunteer Peer Reviewers confirmed adherence to these standards during a series of on-site interviews with trustees, staff and clients.

Wausau, WI
Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com
Posted by
WausauPilot

Greenheck receives Employer of Veterans Award

Greenheck Group recently received the 2020 American Legion Large Employer of Veterans Award, Greenheck announced this week. The award is given to businesses across the country that have established outstanding records in employing and retaining veterans, workers with disabilities, and older members of the workforce. “Greenheck Group hires military veterans...
Posted by
WausauPilot

REI hires new environmental engineer

WAUSAU – REI Engineering, Inc. has added a new member to its team of professionals. Eric Bradfish, environmental engineer, has joined REI’s environmental consulting team. Bradfish’s primary responsibilities include conducting environmental due diligence projects (Phase I/II environmental site assessments), site investigations, tank system site assessments, industrial services, interpreting data, project management and preparing reports. He is also a member of REI’s emergency spill response team.
Posted by
WausauPilot

Help wanted: Wisconsin businesses hard-pressed for workers as COVID-19 pandemic worsens labor shortage

Patrick Neph has had to limit reservations at his Green Bay, Wisconsin steakhouse because he doesn’t have enough staff to serve a full house. Neph owns Republic Chophouse and the soon-to-open Mangiare, an Italian restaurant just down the street. Between the two eateries, he needs to hire 10 to 15 more employees. But ever since he had to shut down Republic Chophouse in March 2020 for eight weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he has struggled to find employees.
Posted by
WausauPilot

NTC’s COVID vaccine clinic extends hours

WAUSAU – The Community COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at Northcentral Technical College in Wausau will be open for at least one additional week. The clinic is open until 5 p.m. today, July 20, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 23 at the Center for Business & Industry Building, 1000 W. Campus Drive. No appointments are needed.
Posted by
WausauPilot

Pickleball with the mayor

WAUSAU – Join Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg July 21 for her inaugural Movin’ With the Mayor event. This free event will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Marathon Park pickleball courts on Stewart Avenue in Wausau. You can join the fun no matter your experience. And...
Posted by
WausauPilot

Wausau hires full-time videographer

A Merrill native who spent the past year creating informational videos for the Wausau Police Department is now the city’s full-time videographer, a position requested by the WPD and approved last year by the Wausau City Council. Ethan Bares worked part-time as a community communications specialist for the WPD since...
Posted by
WausauPilot

MCDEVCO to award grants to Marathon County microbusinesses

The economic development agency MCDEVCO will administer $500,000 in Community Development Block Grant program/Wisconsin Department of Administration funds for Marathon County to award 100 microbusinesses $5,000 grants to become sustainable into the future, MCDEVCO announced this week. Microbusinesses throughout Marathon County that employ five or fewer employees still struggle to...
Posted by
WausauPilot

Registration is open for United We Can

This virtual, community food drive asks families, businesses and churches to help collect nonperishable food for the Marathon County Hunger Coalition. The goal: 7,500 pounds of good eating. Register your team by Aug. 31. Build a food sculpture Sept. 18 through Sept. 30. And vote Oct. 1 through 8. Winners...
Posted by
WausauPilot

Evers directs $130 million toward workforce development

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday announced that $130 million in federal coronavirus relief funds will be used to help address the state’s worker shortage problem and assist unemployed people searching for a job. The bulk of the money, $100 million, will go toward a workforce innovation...
Posted by
WausauPilot

715 Day set for Thursday in Wausau

The Wausau River District, in partnership with the City of Wausau and downtown businesses, will hold an event Thursday promoting small businesses. 715 Day is all about celebrating what makes Wausau unique and fostering community pride, according to a news release issued Wednesday. The Wausau River District is encouraging community...
Posted by
WausauPilot

Despite backlash, 3M persists with Wausau expansion efforts

Despite overwhelming opposition from neighborhood residents and some city council members, 3M is continuing its push to purchase city-owned property to expand operations. 3M is one of two companies seeking a portion of the property at 1300 Cleveland Avenue, which is undergoing state-mandated environmental testing. The council this week unanimously approved a budget for $98,500 for the testing, which the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is mandating due to high levels of contamination detected in the area. Depending on results and subsequent DNR review, the site could see further testing or enter a remediation phase, said Wausau Public Works Director Eric Lindman, during Tuesday’s meeting .

