Positive Alternatives achieves accreditation

Photo courtesy Positive Alternatives.

Positive Alternatives, a local nonprofit organization, has achieved national accreditation through the New York-based Council on Accreditation, the nonprofit announced this week.

Positive Alternatives provides services to youth and families, including adolescent groups homes in Wausau, Wisconsin Rapids, Amery, River Falls and Menomonie, as well as community-based services in western Wisconsin. Organizations pursue accreditation to demonstrate the implementation of best practice standards in the field of human services. COA evaluated all aspects of Positive Alternatives’ programs, services, management and administration.

To achieve COA accreditation, Positive Alternatives first provided written evidence of compliance with the COA standards. Thereafter, a group of specially trained volunteer Peer Reviewers confirmed adherence to these standards during a series of on-site interviews with trustees, staff and clients.