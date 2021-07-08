Former Prior Lake star Dawson Garcia transferring to North Carolina

MINNEAPOLIS - Former Prior Lake basketball star Dawson Garcia made it official on Thursday, he’s leaving Marquette to play next season at North Carolina. Garcia was a top 30 recruit nationally and a McDonald’s All-American in the Class of 2020. He declared for the NBA Draft after one season, and entered the NCAA transfer portal after Marquette fired Steve Wojciechowski following a 13-14 season. Garcia was one of the Golden Eagles’ top players last season, averaging 13 points and 6.6 rebounds per game to earn Big East All-Freshman Team honors.