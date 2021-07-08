Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Prior Lake, MN

Former Prior Lake star Dawson Garcia transferring to North Carolina

By Jeff Wald
fox9.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS - Former Prior Lake basketball star Dawson Garcia made it official on Thursday, he’s leaving Marquette to play next season at North Carolina. Garcia was a top 30 recruit nationally and a McDonald’s All-American in the Class of 2020. He declared for the NBA Draft after one season, and entered the NCAA transfer portal after Marquette fired Steve Wojciechowski following a 13-14 season. Garcia was one of the Golden Eagles’ top players last season, averaging 13 points and 6.6 rebounds per game to earn Big East All-Freshman Team honors.

www.fox9.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Prior Lake, MN
Sports
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Prior Lake, MN
Local
Minnesota Basketball
State
North Carolina State
Local
Minnesota College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Wojciechowski
Person
Hubert Davis
Person
Dawson Garcia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Eligibility#Mcdonald#All American#The Nba Draft#The Golden Eagles#Nba#Chapel Hill#Hopkins#Aau
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
NCAA
Sports
Marquette University
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

NFL warns that teams with COVID-19 outbreaks could forfeit games

The NFL warned teams in a Thursday memo that they could be forced forfeit games this season if they are unable to play due to outbreaks among players not vaccinated against the coronavirus. “If a game cannot be rescheduled within the current 18-week schedule and is cancelled due to a...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

IRS warns people not to fall for child tax credit scams

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is doubling down on warnings about the possibility of child tax credit scams. “#IRS reminder: Be alert to criminals that ask by phone, email, text or on social media to verify your information claiming it’s needed to get advance #ChildTaxCredit payments. http://irs.gov/childtaxcredit20,” the IRS tweeted Thursday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy