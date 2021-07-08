Sonde Health wants to make its vocal biomarker technology native on mobile devices with Qualcomm Technologies partnership and other digital health deals

” The Global Mobile Devices User Authentication Services industry comprises numerous aspects and each has been shocked by the covid-19 crisis. The quarterly sales volume at regional and global level is also fluctuated. Some businesses have responded positively to the uncertainties while some have struggled to survive. This global Mobile Devices User Authentication Services market report examines the likely impact of covid-19 on the Mobile Devices User Authentication Services industry in the near term and current situation of the market with respect to reopening of the market. The report explores how the pandemic could fundamentally change the Mobile Devices User Authentication Services industry in the next ten years period. The report explores how the retailers, investors, and market players are adapting to the changing market environment. The report gives a short-term outlook of the global Mobile Devices User Authentication Services industry. The report has studied the epidemiological trends and effectiveness of thenew policy decisions by the regulatory authorities.