Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Sonde Health wants to make its vocal biomarker technology native on mobile devices with Qualcomm Technologies partnership and other digital health deals

By Mallory Hackett
mobihealthnews.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSonde Health, a PureTech Health spinout company that creates vocal biomarker technology, today announced it’s collaborating with wireless technology company Qualcomm Technologies. The partnership will integrate Sonde’s machine learning vocal biomarker capabilities with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 and 778G 5G mobile platforms to bring health screening and monitoring applications to mobile...

www.mobihealthnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Devices#Health Technology#Sonde Health#Qualcomm Technologies#Puretech Health#Snapdragon 888#Sonde One#Philips#Healthsuite#Mindmed#Adhd#Lsd#Mdma#Dmt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Qualcomm
News Break
Health
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
Related
Healthmobihealthnews.com

Australia-based medical technology company Nanosonics launches infection prevention digital product, eyes US rollout

Nanosonics, an Australia-headquartered medical technology company in the infection control space, has launched a digital product with the aim of helping infection preventionists and quality managers improve and standardise infection control compliance. The Nanosonics AuditPro's first application will be in the ultrasound market, with the product being expected to rollout...
Businessmartechseries.com

HCL Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership with The Mosaic Company for Digital Transformation

HCL Technologies, a leading global technology company, today announced a five-year, global agreement to provide digital transformation and managed services to The Mosaic Company, a Fortune 500 company and the largest U.S. producer of phosphate and potash. As part of the agreement, HCL will manage and transform Mosaic’s global application and infrastructure environments to enhance the company’s agility and ability to drive growth in the marketplace.
Technologymartechseries.com

Epicenter Experience Announces Behavioral Intelligence Suite That Delivers an Unparalleled Understanding of Consumer Behavior to Reimagine the Consumer-Company Relationship

Epicenter’s Behavioral Intelligence Suite combines mobility data, in-location services, and direct from consumer response to empower a direct connection between consumers and companies and analyze nationwide consumer spending at a time, location, and transaction level. Boston-based enterprise technology company, Epicenter Experience™, creators of The People Platform™, announces the launch of...
Healthaithority.com

SBH Health System Selects ElectrifAi Machine Learning Technology To Transform Operations

Will deliver fast and reliable machine learning solutions to SBH Health System. ElectrifAi, one of the world’s leading companies in practical artificial intelligence (AI) and pre-built machine learning (ML) models, announced today its collaboration with St. Barnabas Hospital, the flagship of the SBH Health System, a teaching institution caring for an underserved population in the Bronx.
Technologydallassun.com

VirExit Technologies, Inc. Poised For Late July Launch Of Educational Portal Focused On Wellness, Health, Safety, And Productivity

Portal pairs with the SaferPlace Market and offers subscription-based educational tools for businesses and consumers. RICHLAND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:VXIT) is pleased to announce it will launch its proprietary wellness, health and safety portal, entitled The VLife, later this month. The portal focuses on both corporations and consumers. Experts on this heavily content-driven site will address numerous aspects of today's greatest challenges: returning to work safely, maintaining a mindful and productive state, and the effective exercising of safety precautions.
Marketsatlantanews.net

5G Technology Market is Going to Boom with Orange, Qualcomm, Alcatel-Lucent

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of 5G Technology Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "5G Technology Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global 5G Technology market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the 5G Technology Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Cell Phonesmobihealthnews.com

Taiwanese firms develop gamified mobile health, fitness app

Taiwan-based companies First Life Insurance of First Financial Holding Co. and fintech-focused software provider TPIsoftware have collaborated to launch a new mobile health and fitness app that features gamified exercise. WHAT IT'S ABOUT. According to a press release, the Qwalker app tracks a user's all-day steps, walking miles, and burned...
InternetBrookings Institution

Leveraging digital technology during the pandemic

During COVID-19, firms experienced unprecedented shocks. Their supply chains were disrupted as were their relationships with customers and workers; demand plummeted, as no one knew what would happen next. The dual shocks pushed firms to look for new ways to stay afloat and navigate their businesses. But in some cases, the crisis became an opportunity for innovative businesses, especially those that increased the adoption of digital technologies. How widespread was the innovation? Will it be enough to foster a productivity-driven recovery?
ElectronicsEurekAlert

With $3M grant, UArizona-led center to advance at-home health care technology

The last two decades have seen an uptick in people choosing to monitor their health using wearable technologies such as Fitbits and Apple Watches. The wearable technology market is valued at $116.2 billion, and is projected to reach $265.4 billion by 2026. Some wearable devices gather not only information like calories burned and steps taken, but heart rate, blood pressure and sleeping patterns. These data points are continuously collected from users, but because they haven't been validated at a clinical level, the data aren't necessarily usable for medical professionals.
Cell Phoneswestfieldvoice.com

Mobile Devices User Authentication Services Market Growth Analysis by 2021-2026: , Microsoft, CA Technologies Inc., Symantec, EMC, Authentify Inc.

” The Global Mobile Devices User Authentication Services industry comprises numerous aspects and each has been shocked by the covid-19 crisis. The quarterly sales volume at regional and global level is also fluctuated. Some businesses have responded positively to the uncertainties while some have struggled to survive. This global Mobile Devices User Authentication Services market report examines the likely impact of covid-19 on the Mobile Devices User Authentication Services industry in the near term and current situation of the market with respect to reopening of the market. The report explores how the pandemic could fundamentally change the Mobile Devices User Authentication Services industry in the next ten years period. The report explores how the retailers, investors, and market players are adapting to the changing market environment. The report gives a short-term outlook of the global Mobile Devices User Authentication Services industry. The report has studied the epidemiological trends and effectiveness of thenew policy decisions by the regulatory authorities.
HealthEurekAlert

Digital health technologies hold key to new Parkinson's treatments

Critical Path Institute (C-Path) TUCSON, Ariz., July 20, 2021 -- The use of digital health technologies across health care and drug development has accelerated. A new paper titled "Digital Progression Biomarkers as Novel Endpoints in Clinical Trials: A Multistakeholder Perspective," co-authored by experts across diverse disciplines, highlights how new remote monitoring technologies present a tremendous opportunity to advance digital medicine in health care even further, specifically in Parkinson's disease. This perspective paper is co-authored by the academic leader of the largest funded project for digital technologies in Europe, Professor Lynn Rochester, University of Newcastle; European Medicines Agency (EMA) scientific leader, Dr. Maria Tome; young investigator and Ph.D. candidate Reham Badawy; physician and Parkinson's patient, Dr. Soania Mathur; and Dr. Diane Stephenson, Executive Director of the Critical Path for Parkinson's (CPP) Consortium.
Businesshealthcareittoday.com

Maitri Health Technologies to Acquire Bloom Health for $20 Million

Maitri Health Technologies Corp. (“Maitri” or the “Company“) (CSE: MTEC) (FRA: D84) announces that it has signed a definitive agreement, dated as of June 29, 2021, to acquire Texas-based Round Hill Health Partners, LLC dba Bloom Health Partners (“Bloom Health“). The deal brings together Maitri’s innovative cloud strategy for safe workplaces with Bloom Health’s occupational health system serving clientele across the United States. The transaction is expected to close in July 2021.
Frankfort Times

How technology is improving health information access for the deaf community

Early in Dr. Michael McKee's career, one of his patients, who was deaf, died from a heart attack. It led him to study how to prevent it from happening to others. That tragic event might not have happened, he said, if there had been "accessible community health education programs to allow for deaf individuals to learn ways to improve their health and to recognize common danger signs of serious health conditions."
Economymining-technology.com

Adopting Digital Technology to Manage Tenements

Digital transformation has become paramount to mining companies across the world with a focus on streamlining digital processes and the adoption of technology. For mining companies and prospectors trading in Western Australia’s mineral market, keeping informed on exploration opportunities is critical for securing future projects. As the world transitions towards...
Healthmobihealthnews.com

Truveta welcomes new health system members and raises $95M; YuLife scores $70M to transform life insurance and more digital health fundings

Truveta, a provider-led startup creating a comprehensive platform of de-identified patient data, has raised $95 million in Series A funding. The company's health systems, including its three latest members Baylor Scott and White Health, MedStar Health and Texas Health Resources, contributed to the funding round. With the new additions, Truveta's members provide 15% of all patient care in the U.S., according to the announcement.
Industrynutritionaloutlook.com

Probi, Blis Technologies partner on oral health probiotics

Probi will manufacture Blis’s bacterial strains and sell them to Probi customers. The two companies will also collaborate on research and development. Probiotic ingredients supplier Probi (Sweden) has entered into a strategic partnership with another probiotics supplier, Blis Technologies Ltd. (New Zealand), which innovates probiotic strains for oral health. Probi has invested NZD 9 million in newly issued shares in Blis Technologies, now holding 13% ownership. Blis Technologies’ clinically documented bacterial strains support natural immune defenses, prevent mouth and throat infections, and support healthy teeth and gums.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Luxury Senior Living Development Wellness Suites Deploys Cloud DX Connected Health Kit as Part of a Progressive Resident Care Strategy

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX), a leading Canadian-based North American provider of virtual care and remote patient monitoring solutions is pleased to announce the deployment of its Connected Health Kit at Wellness Suites Developments. The initiative incorporates remote patient monitoring as part of an overarching wellness initiative within the 97-suite luxury, wellness-themed condominium development aimed at sophisticated baby boomers age 65+.
Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

7 recent health IT, innovation partnerships

Here are seven recent health IT vendor contracts and go-lives accelerating digital transformation efforts at healthcare organizations. 1. Burlington, Mass.-based Wellforce is working with Amazon to move its entire digital healthcare ecosystem, including its Epic EHR infrastructure, to Amazon Web Services. 2. Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard University's...

Comments / 0

Community Policy