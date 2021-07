RAIsonance Selected for Microsoft for Startups Program Designed to Help the World’s Most Promising B2B Startups Quickly Scale. RAIsonance, Inc., a family of Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML)-based technology companies headquartered in the Denver Tech Center, dedicated to solving today’s critical health and safety challenges, announced today that they have been named the newest member of Microsoft for Startups. This global program provides the tools and resources B2B startups need to rapidly build their business. As a member in the program, RAIsonance will have exclusive access to Microsoft’s technologies, including Azure, as well as a streamlined path to selling alongside Microsoft and its global partner ecosystem.