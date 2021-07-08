Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Branford, CT

'It's not our first rodeo': Shoreline officials confident they'll weather Storm Elsa

By Sarah Page Kyrcz
New Haven Register
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials are keeping a close eye on Tropical Storm Elsa, which is expected to reach Connecticut by Friday morning. “We never really know up here in the Northeast how the storm’s going to hit and what the impact’s going to be, until it’s here,” Guilford Police Department Deputy Chief Christopher Massey said. “We have to make educated guesses and try to have a plan in place that is adaptable.”

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Branford, CT
City
East Lyme, CT
City
East Haddam, CT
Guilford, CT
Government
City
Guilford, CT
Branford, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoreline#Rodeo#Storm Surge#Extreme Weather#Madison Police Department#Branford High School#Branford Ct Gov
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

NFL warns that teams with COVID-19 outbreaks could forfeit games

The NFL warned teams in a Thursday memo that they could be forced forfeit games this season if they are unable to play due to outbreaks among players not vaccinated against the coronavirus. “If a game cannot be rescheduled within the current 18-week schedule and is cancelled due to a...
ProtestsPosted by
Reuters

New U.S. Capitol Police chief named after Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) - A retired Maryland county law enforcement official has been named chief of the U.S. Capitol Police, filling a vacancy created when his predecessor resigned over the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol. The Capitol Police Board said on Thursday it appointed J. Thomas Manger, who...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

IRS warns people not to fall for child tax credit scams

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is doubling down on warnings about the possibility of child tax credit scams. “#IRS reminder: Be alert to criminals that ask by phone, email, text or on social media to verify your information claiming it’s needed to get advance #ChildTaxCredit payments. http://irs.gov/childtaxcredit20,” the IRS tweeted Thursday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy