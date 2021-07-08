'It's not our first rodeo': Shoreline officials confident they'll weather Storm Elsa
Officials are keeping a close eye on Tropical Storm Elsa, which is expected to reach Connecticut by Friday morning. “We never really know up here in the Northeast how the storm’s going to hit and what the impact’s going to be, until it’s here,” Guilford Police Department Deputy Chief Christopher Massey said. “We have to make educated guesses and try to have a plan in place that is adaptable.”www.nhregister.com
