Digital Foundry's weekly show is back - and this time there's a good 107 minutes of (mostly) tech chat! Leading the agenda this week are some further thoughts on the Switch OLED, but mostly attempting to answer the many, many questions sent by DF supporters about the new unit. Why aren't we getting a Switch Pro? Is the Switch Pro actually happening a bit further on down the road? Did Nintendo 'switch' up its plans for a more powerful model because of the pandemic? (Spoilers: no). There's a good 20 minutes of discussion about the new hardware we're actually getting - and when/if a successor will become available.