Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand County, UT

Red Flag Warning issued for Book Cliffs by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Book Cliffs RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 487 * AFFECTED AREA...In Utah, Fire Weather Zone 487 Book Cliffs. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...9 to 14 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds in the afternoon through early evening.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grand County, UT
County
Uintah County, UT
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Cliffs#Red Flag Warning#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Drama over the debt ceiling is the last thing America's economy needs

New York (CNN Business) — America's road to economic recovery is littered with obstacles, beginning with soaring inflation and the rapidly spreading Covid-19 Delta variant. Now political bickering in Washington is looming as yet another hurdle. If Congress doesn't raise the debt ceiling, the federal government will likely run out...

Comments / 0

Community Policy