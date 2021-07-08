Cancel
Ashtabula County, OH

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ashtabula, Trumbull by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 15:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ashtabula; Trumbull A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN TRUMBULL AND SOUTHERN ASHTABULA COUNTIES At 330 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Orwell, or 17 miles north of Warren, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Cortland, Kinsman, North Bloomfield, Orwell, Andover, West Farmington, Bristolville, Mecca, Johnston and Cherry Valley. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

