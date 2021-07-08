Cancel
Tyrrell County, NC

Severe Weather Statement issued for Tyrrell by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 15:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. If a tornado or other severe weather is spotted, call the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889- 6889. This act may save lives of others in the path of dangerous weather. Target Area: Tyrrell A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM EDT FOR EASTERN WASHINGTON AND TYRRELL COUNTIES At 327 PM EDT, a radar indicated tornado was located 8 miles south of Woodley, or 24 miles east of Plymouth, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Emergency management confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Columbia, Woodley, Newfoundland, Scuppernong and Creswell. TORNADO...OBSERVED HAIL...<.75IN

