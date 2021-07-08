Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Murray, KY

Mitch McConnell is very sorry that his constituents are getting money now

By Rafi Schwartz
Mic
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTime to Log Off is a weekly series documenting the many ways our elected officials show their whole asses online. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is arguably the most consequential politician of the past century. In his decades as a lawmaker, McConnell has mastered the art of strong-arm politics to the point where even in with his party in the minority, he's still able to largely dictate and direct Senate business as he sees fit.

www.mic.com

Comments / 20

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Murray, KY
Government
State
Kentucky State
City
Murray, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stimulus Bill#Legislature#Time#American Rescue Plan#White House#The Democratic Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Stimulus Check
News Break
Senate
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

NFL warns that teams with COVID-19 outbreaks could forfeit games

The NFL warned teams in a Thursday memo that they could be forced forfeit games this season if they are unable to play due to outbreaks among players not vaccinated against the coronavirus. “If a game cannot be rescheduled within the current 18-week schedule and is cancelled due to a...
Public SafetyABC News

IRS warns of child tax credit scams: What parents should know

Just one week after parents across the United States began to receive the first of new monthly child tax credit payments, they are being warned to look out for fraud. The Internal Revenue Service issued a warning urging parents to be aware of criminals trying to steal their personal and financial information.
SportsPosted by
Fox News

Tokyo Olympics: What to know about the 2020 Games

The Tokyo Olympics’ opening ceremonies will begin Friday as some competitions have already started. It is the second time the Games will be held in Tokyo. The first time came in 1964 with 93 countries competing. Sixteen countries were making their first appearance in the Olympics at the time with 5,151 athletes competing in 33 sports.

Comments / 20

Community Policy