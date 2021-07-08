Mitch McConnell is very sorry that his constituents are getting money now
Time to Log Off is a weekly series documenting the many ways our elected officials show their whole asses online. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is arguably the most consequential politician of the past century. In his decades as a lawmaker, McConnell has mastered the art of strong-arm politics to the point where even in with his party in the minority, he's still able to largely dictate and direct Senate business as he sees fit.www.mic.com
Comments / 20