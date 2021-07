As Trey Mancini walked to the plate for his first at-bat of the 2021 season at Camden Yards, Baltimore Orioles fans made sure he received a proper welcome. It had been 565 days since Mancini last set foot in a Camden Yards batter’s box, and the contingent of 10,150 scattered across the ballpark in orange, black and white that April day rose to give Mancini an ovation.