Professor Nario-Redmond Receives STP Award for Promoting Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
In May, the Society for the Teaching of Psychology (STP) named Michelle Nario-Redmond, Ph.D., professor of psychology and biomedical humanities, the inaugural recipient of the STP Award for Promoting Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. STP established the award to “recognize instructors of psychology who promote social justice, broadly construed, through their teaching via a variety of educational and academic activities.” In their announcement, STP stated that they chose to award Nario-Redmond for her “dedication to fostering social justice inside and outside the classroom” and for her dedication in addressing “disability-related prejudice.”www.hiram.edu
