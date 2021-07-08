Professor Nario-Redmond Receives STP Award for Promoting Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Jim Blasingame has spent decades sharing his passion for young adult literature. If there was ever a professor more willing to give credit to others for their accomplishments than Jim Blasingame, we don’t know them. An expert on young adult literature, the Arizona State University English professor is always the first in line to congratulate students and colleagues, details of whose personal lives he recalls with an impressive accuracy — character traits that demonstrate both his genuine enthusiasm for their success as professionals as well as his appreciation for them as fellow humans.