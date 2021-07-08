Cancel
PUBLISHERS WEEKLY BEST-SELLERS FOR WEEK ENDING 7/3/2021

By The Associated Press
 14 days ago

1. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster) 2. “The President’s Daughter” by Clinton/Patterson (Little, Brown and Knopf) 3. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine) 4. “Star Wars: The High Republic: The Rising Storm” by Cavan Scott (Del Rey) 5. “Golden Girl” by Elin...

Books & Literatureshondaland.com

Chuck Wendig Finally Got to Write His Haunted-House Book

To say that New York Times and USA Today best-selling author Chuck Wendig is prolific would be a massive understatement. Since 2015 alone, Wendig has had more than 25 books published across various genres spanning fiction, nonfiction, young adult, sci-fi, comics, Star Wars, horror, and likely about 10 more areas that I’m missing here. Oh, and he has also consistently written lengthy posts on his blog Terribleminds for more than 20 years, dispensing writing advice to his ever-growing fan base. Lin-Manuel Miranda may have saddled Alexander Hamilton with the distinction of writing like he’s “running out of time,” but if there’s anyone doing the same in the present-day literary world, it’s Chuck Wendig. Not only does he write like he’s running out of time, but he’s often writing about characters who are running out of time. The man simply cannot be stopped, and his readers continue to devour his work like bloodthirsty vampires.
Books & LiteratureSan Saba News & Star

Rylander Library July Book List

President’s Daughter by Bill Clinton & James Patterson. Unfinished Business by Judith A. Jance Unforgiven by Heather Gra. Black Order by Tom Clancy Can I Recycle This? A Guide. Can I Recycle This? A Guide to Better Recycling and How To Reduce Single Use Plastics by Jennie Romer. How To...
POTUSWashington Post

Washington Post hardcover bestsellers

1 THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY (Viking, $26). By Matt Haig. A regretful woman finds herself in a magical library, where she gets to play out her life had she made different choices. 2 THE CELLIST (Harper, $28.99). By Daniel Silva. When a Russian defector is murdered, a spy must stop the resulting disinformation campaign before it undermines Western democracy.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Bestsellers List Sunday, July 25

1. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $28) In 1983, a Malibu party spirals out of control in this new novel from the author of “Daisy Jones & the Six” and “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo.”. 2. Falling by T.J. Newman (Avid Reader: $28) The family of the...
Tavares, FLmidfloridanewspapers.com

Tavares Public Library’s top 10: Classics and perennial favorites

Titles suggested by Tavares Public Library staff. All titles are available to borrow from the Library with your Lake County Library card. Direct link to online catalog: https://bit.ly/2VT3P0x. The Big Orange Splot by Daniel Manus Pinkwater (Picture Book) Rain Before Rainbows by Smriti Prasadam-Halls (Picture Book) One Girl by Andrea...
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

5 Author Pseudonyms That Have Never Been Revealed

There are a lot of reasons why authors might choose to write under a pseudonym; among them are personal safety, industry sexism, or simply writing something in a different style or genre from the one in which one is established. Years ago, Meg Cabot wrote romance novels under several pseudonyms because she wrote for three different publishers and couldn’t be seen to be competing against herself for readers.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

Your Guide To Techno Thriller Books

So, you read Dan Brown and Lee Child novels and don’t really know what to do with yourself anymore. You read them in a daze, maybe more than once, and then no other thrill could quite match that adrenaline rush. In that case, welcome. You are now part of the ‘I love techno thriller books’ club.
Books & LiteratureSFGate

Book World: Readers recommend the best climate fiction

When our science fiction and fantasy columnists, Silvia Moreno-Garcia and Lavie Tidhar, recently tackled the subject of books about "environmental matters gone wildly awry," commenters responded with a helpful syllabus of other must-reads. There were a few recurring themes: N.K. Jemisin is a genius; Paolo Bacigalupi's stories and books, particularly "The Windup Girl," are hard to shake; and Kim Stanley Robinson, whom our columnists also name-checked, has put out enough excellent books to keep readers busy for a long time.
Los Angeles, CAlapl.org

Interview With an Author: Christina Rice

Christina Rice is the Senior Librarian of the Los Angeles Public Library Photo Collection, a position she has held for twelve of her sixteen years with the library. She is the author of Ann Dvorak: Hollywood's Forgotten Rebel. She lives in North Hollywood with her husband, writer Joshua Hale Fialkov and their daughter. Her new book is Mean…Moody…Magnificent! Jane Russell and the Marketing of a Hollywood Legend and she recently talked about it with Daryl Maxwell for the LAPL Blog.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
TheWrap

Stephen King’s ‘Strawberry Spring’ Short Story to Be Adapted Into Podcast Series (Exclusive)

Correction: A previous version of this story said Stephen King was a producer on the project. He is not a producer on the series. TheWrap regrets the error. Audio Up Media, iHeartMedia and award-winning producer Lee Metzger have partnered up to produce the podcast, “Strawberry Spring,” which will be based on one of the stories in Stephen King’s classic 1978 collection of short stories “Night Shift,” TheWrap has learned exclusively.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

An Introduction to Literary Nonfiction

Literary nonfiction, also called creative nonfiction, is an umbrella term that includes all writing that is based in reality and has been written with specific attention to the craft of writing, using literary techniques to talk about subjects that are not made up. Potentially any kind of nonfiction can be literary nonfiction, except, perhaps, technical and academic writing whose subjects and purpose demand precision and unambiguity. As Creative Nonfiction puts it, literary or creative nonfiction is simply true stories, well told.
Seattle, WASeattle Times

Float away from your front porch or armchair with these 6 brand-new paperbacks

Time again for a paperback roundup! Here are six brand-new ones, all guaranteed to take you somewhere far from your armchair or front porch. “Transcendent Kingdom” by Yaa Gyasi (Vintage, $16). The author of “Homegoing” (the 2018 Seattle Reads selection) returns with the tale of a graduate neuroscience student from an immigrant evangelical family. “Triumphant as the journey of a first-generation American to a Stanford Ph.D. might sound, ‘Transcendent Kingdom’ confounds this cliché,” wrote Seattle Times reviewer Emma Levy. “Instead, Gyasi plumbs the complex emotional lives of a young woman and her mother, their heartbreaks and their failures. … A luminous, heartbreaking and redemptive American story, “Transcendent Kingdom” is the mark of a brilliant writer who is just getting started.”
Books & LiteraturePosted by
The Independent

15 best young adult books: From historical fiction to romantic comedies

The books we read in our teenage years often become the ones we cherish most in our life, turning to them again and again over the years.YA – short for young adult – was first used in the 1960s to describe books aimed at those between 12 and 18 but the genre is now increasingly loved by readers of every age. So no one will judge you if they spot you glued to the pages of a book intended for teenagers.It’s now widely accepted we’re currently in the golden age for young adult fiction, with books tackling all sorts of...
Books & Literaturemoviesinfocus.com

Book Review: Abbie Bernstein’s MASTER OF HORROR: THE OFFICIAL BIOGRAPHY OF MICK GARRIS Delves Into The Career Of A Genre Icon

The name Mick Garris may mean very little to the casual film goer but to those who immerse themselves in the horror genre, Garris is a true Master Of Horror. A screenwriter, director, producer, novelist and host of the podcast Post Mortem, Garris has ticked nearly every creative box there is in the film industry. From his career beginnings working in the Star Wars production office through to his work on Steven Spielberg’s Amazing Stories to his many Stephen King adaptations including The Stand and The Shining, Garris is a man with a lot of great stories to tell – and you’ll find them all in Abbie Bernstein’s brilliant book, Master Of Horror: The Official Biography of Mick Garris.
Books & Literaturegoodhousekeeping.com

The books that shaped me: Dolly Alderton

Welcome to The books that shaped me - a Good Housekeeping series in which authors talk us through the reads that stand out for them. This week, we're hearing from Dolly Alderton, author of the Sunday Times best-selling memoir Everything I Know About Love, which is now being adapted into a BBC series. Dolly's first novel, Ghosts, was published in hardback on 15 October 2020 and is published by Penguin in paperback on 22 July 2021.
Books & Literaturegoodhousekeeping.com

30 Scary Horror Books to Read With the Lights On

Spooky, creepy and sometimes downright disturbing, horror books aren't for the faint of heart. The best ones stick with you long after you've turned the last page, often because they play right into our deepest fears as humans. While many of us might think of thriller and horror books as one and the same, they're siblings, not twins. In his book about the horror genre, Danse Macabre, Stephen King explains that, “novels dealing with horror always do their work on two levels. On top is the ‘gross-out’ level ... but on another, more potent level, the work of horror really is a dance — a moving, rhythmic search. And what it’s looking for is the place where you, the viewer or the reader, live at your most primitive level.” Some horror books, like Mary Shelley's seminal Frankenstein, feature supernatural elements, but other excellent reads (think Alfred Hitchcock) are strictly, terrifyingly human. Thriller books, on the other hand, are all about suspense. The tension ratchets up throughout the story, keeping us turning those pages to learn what's going to happen next. For that reason, thrillers often follow the plight of one character or group of characters, while horror can feature multiple perspectives (even that of the villain).
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Take a look at the cover for Ocean Vuong’s next book.

Ocean Vuong has announced the upcoming publication of and revealed the cover design for his new poetry collection, Time is a Mother, coming April 5th, 2022 from Penguin Random House. According to the publisher, Time is a Mother “searches for life among the aftershocks of [Vuong’s] mother’s death, embodying the paradox of sitting within grief while being determined to survive beyond it.”
CelebritiesLiterary Hub

Quentin Tarantino’s list of his favorite books may (or may not) surprise you.

Quentin Tarantino is making the publicity rounds to promote his new book, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The 400-page pulp novel is based on his 2019 movie of the same name and was released in mass-market paperback. Writing for the New York Times, Dwight Garner called the book “loose-jointed” and “a mass-market paperback that reeks of mass-market paperbacks.” Which is obviously either not great or very good, depending on how much you like mass-market paperbacks.

