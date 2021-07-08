Cancel
HITS To Bring First Commercially-Owned NARA-Approved Record Storage Facility To St. Louis Area

Stamford Advocate
 14 days ago

Nation’s 38th NARA-Compliant Record Center Positions Company For Further Growth. HITS, a recognized leader in information technology services, will soon begin construction on the first commercially-owned NARA-compliant record storage facility in the St. Louis metropolitan area. The new project plans to break ground in August and will be constructed into two phases, with a projected cost of $10 million. Once completed, the building will total 80,000 square feet and meet or exceed the strict guidelines required by the National Archives & Records Administration (NARA).

