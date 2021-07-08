Cancel
HBO Max’s ‘Search Party’ Casts Jeff Goldblum for Fifth Season

By Adam Lewis
Cover picture for the articleActor Jeff Goldblum (Jurassic Park, Thor: Ragnarok) has been announced to join the HBO Max original comedy series, Search Party, for its fifth season, according to Deadline. Created by the trio of Michael Showalter (The State, The Big Sick), Sarah-Violet Bliss (Fort Tilden), and Charles Rogers (Fort Tilden), the dark comedy series first premiered on TBS for its first two seasons before transitioning to the Warnermedia streaming service for its third, fourth, and its upcoming fifth season. The series most recently premiered and wrapped up its fourth season in January 2021 before announcing the renewal for the fifth installment.

