Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

This 5-Minute Glute Workout Will Perk Your Booty Up – No Equipment Needed

By Ashley Lall
Posted by 
FIRST For Women
FIRST For Women
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Getting active is all about finding a routine that easily fits into your lifestyle. We don’t all have hours to spend at the gym, or hundreds of dollars spend on fitness classes. Luckily, these days it’s easier than ever to workout at home. With so many routines and videos being posted online, you truly don’t need much more than a mat and a few minutes to get in shape. In fact, it’s even possible to build yourself a firm, toned tush in as little as five minutes a day.

www.firstforwomen.com

Comments / 0

FIRST For Women

FIRST For Women

New York City, NY
19K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Bright, friendly, smart and engaging, First for Women has been a trusted source of inspiration and advice for women on the go for decades. Every day we deliver guidance and encouragement on topics ranging from health, psychology and nutrition, fashion and beauty, food and cooking, to family and home, all to help you look good, feel great and enjoy every life!

 https://www.firstforwomen.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Gale
Person
Denise Austin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Fitness#Workout#Exercise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health & Fitness
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Workouts
News Break
Youtube
Related
FitnessHollywood Life

Selena Gomez Goes Makeup Free & Shows Off Intense Workout With Squats & More — Watch

In a new TikTok video, Selena Gomez gave fans a glimpse at her workout while going makeup free and wearing a pair of bike shorts. Selena Gomez hit up her home gym with some friends, and she took videos to show off what she’s been doing to keep in shape. Selena’s workout video, which she posted to TikTok on June 29, showed the singer wearing a pair of tight bike shorts, along with a loose-fitted grey top. She wore no makeup, with her blonde hair pulled back into a messy ponytail as she sweated it out.
Workoutsboxrox.com

Build Huge Triceps with These Vital Dumbbell Exercises

These dumbbell exercises will target your triceps, which will help you in your quest to build bigger, stronger arms. While the biceps and dumbbells go together like peanut butter and jelly, it’s important not to neglect the triceps on your next arm day. If you want a more powerful upper body, tricep dumbbell exercises will help grow your arms — this is because they make up two thirds of the muscle in your upper arm, which means they’re bigger and arguably more important than your biceps.
WorkoutsPopSugar

Work Your Arms and Abs With This 15-Minute Plank and Push-Up Barre Workout From Britany Williams

For day nine of Sweat's Two Weeks to Strong Workout Plan, NASM-certified personal trainer Britany Williams will guide you through a barre workout burner that's all about push-ups and the plank position. (If at any time you need to modify the plank portions of the session, you can come down to your knees, she said.) It lasts 15 minutes, and you don't need any equipment. The main focus is improving your core and upper-body strength, and it's inspired by Williams's Barre With Britany workout program found on the Sweat app. Follow along with the full workout above, and keep reading for details and an exercise breakdown.
WorkoutsPopSugar

Strengthen Your Whole Body in Just 15 Minutes With This Express Workout From Kayla Itsines

You don't need to spend hours at the gym to get in a good workout, and no one knows this better than Sweat app trainer Kayla Itsines. For day 11 of Sweat's Two Weeks to Strong Workout Plan, Itsines leads you through an express 15-minute workout aimed to strengthen your whole body. The workout is low impact, so it's easy on the joints and quiet (no jumping!), but it's still high intensity. You don't need any equipment, so you can do this workout anytime, anywhere!
Workoutsboxrox.com

AMRAP CrossFit Workouts that Will Destroy You

Raise your game with these tough AMRAP CrossFit Workouts. The acronym AMRAP sounds weird at first, but it’s a simple concept and adds a new dimension to your usual training routine. Besides “as many reps as possible”, it can also mean “as many rounds as possible”. An AMRAP workout works...
Workoutsboxrox.com

Extreme Power and Muscle Building Deadlift Workouts for CrossFit Athletes

These Muscle Building Deadlift Workouts are the perfect way to build full body power and strength. Muscle Building Deadlift Workouts for CrossFit Athletes. There are many versions of the deadlift out there. Deadlift variations include:. Normal Deadlift. Romanian Deadlift. Sumo Deadlift. Deadstop Deadlift. Dumbbell Deadlift. Single Leg Deadlifts. Deficit Deadlift.
Workoutsboxrox.com

BEST TRANSFORMATIONS: Brooke Ence before CrossFit (plus 10 of her Workouts and Training Tips)

Some rehab / accessory work to finish out session 1 yesterday. 10 wall squats ( not pictured ) Give it a go and let us know how you got on. Butt stuff + Core – Talking “ 1 1/4” reps … you probably see these mostly during back squats and front squats but you can incorporate this type of movement into most exercises you see in the gym. More time under tension = stronger/ bigger muscle belly.
WorkoutsPopSugar

This 15-Minute Strength Workout From Kayla Itsines Is Low Impact, but High Intensity

Sweat app trainer Kayla Itsines believes you don't need to work out for long periods of time or strain yourself with high-impact workouts that can strain your joints. That's why she created this 15-minute express strength workout for day one of Sweat's Two Weeks to Strong Workout Plan. This workout requires no equipment and is low-impact, but high intensity, and aims to build full-body strength with a focus on core and hip stabilization without placing stress and pressure on your joints with low-impact exercises.
YogaPosted by
E! News

Selena Gomez’s Fitness Routine Will Have You Working Up a Sweat

Watch: Selena Gomez Teases "SG3" Era--And Fans Are Freaking Out!. Who needs record-breaking temperatures when you have Selena Gomez's fitness regimen to help you sweat?. The Rare Beauty founder recently shared a montage of her workout routine on TikTok and it's enough to have us feeling just a little tired before we even start, but also simultaneously makes us want to become her gym buddy for life. Selena captioned her video, "Feeling great…but also [grinning emoji with drop of sweat]."
WorkoutsPosted by
POPSUGAR

Forget Crunches! I Tried This "Core Heat" Workout, and My Abs Are Way More Sore

Don't be fooled by how simple these Pilates ab moves look! Pilates instructor, 200-hour yoga teacher, and NASM-certified trainer Alexa Idama of @lowimpactfit shared this "core heat" workout and said in the caption that these four exercises are "deceptively hard." The key is to focus on pressing your lower back into the floor the entire time to really engage your abs.
FitnessPosted by
People

Selena Gomez Works Up a Sweat During Her Barre-Style Workout: 'Feeling Great'

Selena Gomez is feeling the "Body Heat" after a tough workout!. The 28-year-old singer shared a glimpse into her exercise routine on Wednesday in a TikTok video montage. In the sped-up version of her barre-style workout, Gomez and a friend do squat pulses, sit-ups with a medicine ball, leg raises with ankle weights and stretches with an instructor.
WorkoutsPosted by
Well+Good

The Best Exercises You Can Do at Home to Strengthen Your Lower Back

Your low back can often get tense, stiff, or weak, especially if you’re one to sit at a desk all day—same goes if don’t save time to stretch adequately after working out. And that’s why doing lower-back exercises at home are so important to strengthen that in the area in an effort to prevent or address overuse injuries. If you have a stronger back (upper and lower), you’ll be more able to support the load placed on your spine while both walking and sitting, as well as working out.
FitnessPopSugar

I'm an Editor, and These Are the 14 Workout Pieces I'm Eyeing For July

This summer, I'm getting outside and moving my body, so I need some great new workout clothes. After all, as much as I love my trusty leggings that I can always rely on, there seems to be an extra pep in my step when I have on a new piece. As an editor, I'm always shopping, so I see everything that drops almost instantaneously. With all that information, these are the 14 pieces I want to add to my cart.

Comments / 0

Community Policy