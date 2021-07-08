This 5-Minute Glute Workout Will Perk Your Booty Up – No Equipment Needed

For day nine of Sweat's Two Weeks to Strong Workout Plan, NASM-certified personal trainer Britany Williams will guide you through a barre workout burner that's all about push-ups and the plank position. (If at any time you need to modify the plank portions of the session, you can come down to your knees, she said.) It lasts 15 minutes, and you don't need any equipment. The main focus is improving your core and upper-body strength, and it's inspired by Williams's Barre With Britany workout program found on the Sweat app. Follow along with the full workout above, and keep reading for details and an exercise breakdown.