Updates to the Fasig-Tipton July HORA Sale

1st: 4-3-2/5-1/(7)…The first event of the day — which we like to call the ole’ lid-lifter — is a 1-mile circuit over the grass course. If it stays on the soggy sod after all the rains this week, we will ante up with Ames Mister (4). This 3YO son of Summer Front has raced 9 times over the sod so far, and has a 0-3-1 mark to show for the efforts. The last try does not give many positive vibes, but this time he will race for about half of the previous asking price. Bumped in that one and was eliminated from the fray early on. I can toss and forgive. The race at the Fair Grounds in March warrants respect in this grouping. My choice. Candy Curl (3) is the ML favorite, according to Brisnet.com, and this son of Twirling Candy sold at the 2020 OBS-Spring Sale for a handsome $200,000. Has made about $6,000 back. Need a bigger truck? But the last race at Lone Star was over the grass and offers hope. Chance. El Franco (2) moves back to the grass for the first time since last October at Indy Grand. Ran OK there and has a 2nd in three tries over the sod. Drops to the lowest price tag since 2nd at Belterra last year. Hmmm. I bet the 4-3 across the board and then box the top 3 in the exactas. I will key the 4-3 over/under the rest of the numbers in two softer units.