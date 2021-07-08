Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Updates to the Fasig-Tipton July HORA Sale

thepressboxlts.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHip 664 GUNNER PAUL (3YO gelding) was added to the catalogue on 7/8/21. Hip 665 ASSERTIVE STYLE (3YO filly) was added to the catalogue on 7/8/21. Hip 667 CIBOLIAN (4YO colt) was added to the catalogue on 7/8/21. Hip 668 KISSES SO SWEET (2YO filly) was added to the catalogue...

thepressboxlts.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fasig Tipton#Hora#Race#Blk#Fasig Tipton#New Additions#Cibolian#Basquiat#Ind#Wora#Elp#Jullstone#Blk#Mer#Letsgoandgetthedo#Caa#Hbs#Devils Sky#Lct#Kee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Horse Racing
News Break
Pets
News Break
Sports
Related
ShoppingMuskogee Daily Phoenix

Garage Sale Friday July 9th & ...

Garage Sale Friday July 9th & Saturday July 10th 8am-? And next weekend Friday July 16th and Saturday July 17th Lots of men and women's clothing and some girls clothes! Need everything gone! Some of everything! Starting at .25cents!. Sale typeGarage Sale. Sale address2604 S 27th St. Sale cityMuskogee. Sale...
Lifestylethepressboxlts.com

Fasig-Tipton’s NY-Bred Yearling Sale Catalogue Now Online

New York Bred Yearlings Catalogue Now Available Online. Fasig-Tipton has catalogued 308 entries for its New York Bred Yearlings Sale, scheduled for Sunday and Monday, August 15 and 16, in the Humphrey S. Finney Pavilion in Saratoga Springs, New York. The Sunday session will begin at 7 pm, and the...
Economythe-saleroom.com

July Rediscovery Sale

Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 77. An extensive eight place table service by Wood & Sons, in the blue...
ShoppingThe Suburban Times

Christmas in July – Fundraising Sale JBLM

Submitted by Fort Lewis Thrift Shop. The Fort Lewis Thrift Shop will be having a giant fundraising sale this Saturday, July 17th from 10:00-2:00. Huge savings in both buildings, as well as outside. Holiday items with tickets 1 or 100 will be 70% off. Military items with a 1 or 100 ticket will be 60% off and regular items showing a 1 or 100 will be 50% for one day only. Located at 2070 Pendleton Avenue, JBLM 98433. Come shop this treasure trove – you’ll be glad you did!
Petsthepressboxlts.com

Fasig-Tipton Releases Catalogue For 100th Saratoga Sale

Catalogue for the 100th Saratoga Sale now available. Fasig-Tipton has catalogued 210 selected yearlings for the 100th Saratoga Sale, to be held on Monday and Tuesday, August 9 and 10, in Saratoga Springs, New York. Sessions will begin each evening at 6:30 pm in the Humphrey S. Finney Sales Pavilion.
Del Mar, CAthepressboxlts.com

Del Mar Opens This Friday & Will Feature Oceanside Stakes

(Del Mar opens Friday / Photo Courtesy of Del Mar) A gate full of 3-year-olds will run a mile on the Jimmy Durante Turf Course Friday in the 76th edition of the Runhappy Oceanside Stakes, the highlight of a 10-race card that welcomes racing – and its fans – back to Del Mar for the start of the seaside track’s 82nd summer season.
Mclean County, KYthepressboxlts.com

Final Version: McLean’s Selections for Ellis Park on Friday, July 16

1st: 4-3-2/5-1/(7)…The first event of the day — which we like to call the ole’ lid-lifter — is a 1-mile circuit over the grass course. If it stays on the soggy sod after all the rains this week, we will ante up with Ames Mister (4). This 3YO son of Summer Front has raced 9 times over the sod so far, and has a 0-3-1 mark to show for the efforts. The last try does not give many positive vibes, but this time he will race for about half of the previous asking price. Bumped in that one and was eliminated from the fray early on. I can toss and forgive. The race at the Fair Grounds in March warrants respect in this grouping. My choice. Candy Curl (3) is the ML favorite, according to Brisnet.com, and this son of Twirling Candy sold at the 2020 OBS-Spring Sale for a handsome $200,000. Has made about $6,000 back. Need a bigger truck? But the last race at Lone Star was over the grass and offers hope. Chance. El Franco (2) moves back to the grass for the first time since last October at Indy Grand. Ran OK there and has a 2nd in three tries over the sod. Drops to the lowest price tag since 2nd at Belterra last year. Hmmm. I bet the 4-3 across the board and then box the top 3 in the exactas. I will key the 4-3 over/under the rest of the numbers in two softer units.
Moab, UTkzmu.org

Tickets for sale for July Garden Dinner!

Location: Youth Garden Project (530 S 400 E) The Youth Garden Project, along with Brian Sward of the Moab Brewery, would like to invite you all out to a garden dinner the evening of Saturday, July 31st! Enjoy a multi-course meal prepared with seasonal ingredients harvested straight from the garden and from other local farms. Twinkling lights strung between the fruit trees, beautiful table settings, delicious food & beverages–an evening at the beautiful Youth Garden Project is sure to be a unique and special experience for locals and visitors alike.

Comments / 0

Community Policy