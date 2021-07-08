Catch a charge in Stafford? That’ll be $5. Guilty or not.
The Stafford County Board of Supervisors approved the implementation of a $5 fee to pay for the implementation of a new electronic summons system. According to information from Stafford County, the system will save time by allowing sheriff’s deputies by logging information into the system from the field and generating a court summons on the spot, freeing up the time of data entry employees that work back at the office.potomaclocal.com
