Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stafford County, VA

Catch a charge in Stafford? That’ll be $5. Guilty or not.

By Rick Horner
potomaclocal.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Stafford County Board of Supervisors approved the implementation of a $5 fee to pay for the implementation of a new electronic summons system. According to information from Stafford County, the system will save time by allowing sheriff’s deputies by logging information into the system from the field and generating a court summons on the spot, freeing up the time of data entry employees that work back at the office.

potomaclocal.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stafford County, VA
Government
State
Virginia State
City
George Washington, VA
County
Stafford County, VA
Local
Virginia Government
City
Stafford, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Washington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia Law#Stafford Sheriff#Open Data Portal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

NFL warns that teams with COVID-19 outbreaks could forfeit games

The NFL warned teams in a Thursday memo that they could be forced forfeit games this season if they are unable to play due to outbreaks among players not vaccinated against the coronavirus. “If a game cannot be rescheduled within the current 18-week schedule and is cancelled due to a...
Presidential ElectionNBC News

First Trump, now Biden: Ukraine feels jilted by its American ally

WASHINGTON — The White House said Wednesday it invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to meet President Joe Biden next month, but the visit will come later than Kyiv had hoped, reinforcing a perception in Ukraine that a country pressured by the last U.S. president is also getting less than favored treatment from the new one.

Comments / 2

Community Policy