Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bella Vista, AR

Michael Dryer

guttenbergpress.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Dennis Dryer, 43, of Bella Vista, Ark., passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021. He was born in Prairie du Chien on Oct. 21, 1977. He was an avid Green Bay Packer and Wisconsin Badger fan throughout his adult life. Growing up in McGregor, Iowa, on the Mississippi River, Michael loved to fish and play basketball. He idolized Michael Jordan for his drive and perseverance; something that Michael emulated as he took up the sport of golf as a teenager. Michael quickly fell in love with the sport and worked in various positions in the golf industry throughout his life, from the Prairie du Chien Country Club and the Boston Golf Club, to First Tee of Northwest Arkansas and Scotsdale Golf Course in Bella Vista. Michael was a highly sought-after scramble player and won multiple tournaments on the Golf Channel Amateur Tour, including qualifying for the National Tournament at TPC Sawgrass. Michael will be remembered most for his big heart and love for his girls, Ella, 11, and Analie, 9. He was a car enthusiast, loved traveling and just being a “girl dad.” He could see that Ella has his golf swing and Analie carries his sense of humor. The girls will carry many of his traits, qualities, personality, and mannerisms in them throughout their life.

guttenbergpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Bella Vista, AR
Obituaries
City
Bella Vista, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Michael Bay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Tournament#Golf Course#The Prairie Du#The Boston Golf Club#First Tee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
Obituaries
Related
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Superstar Osaka lights flame as Japan's COVID-hit Games open

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - Japan's global superstar Naomi Osaka on Friday lit the Olympic cauldron to mark the start of Tokyo 2020, in an opening ceremony shorn of glitz and overshadowed by a pandemic but defined by hope, tradition and gestures of diversity. Postponed by a year due to...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US carries out strikes against Taliban in support of Afghan forces

The U.S. military carried out two strikes against the Taliban Thursday night targeting captured equipment, multiple defense officials said, according to CNN. The two strikes were in support of the Afghan forces in Kandahar province. In the final phases before the U.S. withdraws from Afghanistan, the U.S. military has maintained...

Comments / 0

Community Policy