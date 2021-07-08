Michael Dryer

Michael Dennis Dryer, 43, of Bella Vista, Ark., passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021. He was born in Prairie du Chien on Oct. 21, 1977. He was an avid Green Bay Packer and Wisconsin Badger fan throughout his adult life. Growing up in McGregor, Iowa, on the Mississippi River, Michael loved to fish and play basketball. He idolized Michael Jordan for his drive and perseverance; something that Michael emulated as he took up the sport of golf as a teenager. Michael quickly fell in love with the sport and worked in various positions in the golf industry throughout his life, from the Prairie du Chien Country Club and the Boston Golf Club, to First Tee of Northwest Arkansas and Scotsdale Golf Course in Bella Vista. Michael was a highly sought-after scramble player and won multiple tournaments on the Golf Channel Amateur Tour, including qualifying for the National Tournament at TPC Sawgrass. Michael will be remembered most for his big heart and love for his girls, Ella, 11, and Analie, 9. He was a car enthusiast, loved traveling and just being a “girl dad.” He could see that Ella has his golf swing and Analie carries his sense of humor. The girls will carry many of his traits, qualities, personality, and mannerisms in them throughout their life.