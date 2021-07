Judi Winkers, 62, of Louisville, Ky. passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, July 6, 2021. She was born Jan. 12, 1959, in a suburb of Chicago to Edward and Marjorie (Miller) Van Dyke. In 1975, she moved with her family to a farm outside of Richland Center. Judi was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother, yet to those who made her so, she was much more—the anchor, the rock, the soul, the stability—to the family. Her smile was beautiful, her presence was steady and loving. The challenge to face the hole she’s unexpectedly left behind is great. But if Judi taught us anything, it’s that we are strong and can keep going even when it seems impossible.