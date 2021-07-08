StrikeTru Digital Services and Unidata MDM Announce the Successful Completion of a Winning MDM Proof of Concept for Baird & Warner Real Estate
Completion of Master Data Management POC for Baird & Warner Real Estate by StrikeTru and Unidata. StrikeTru, a fast-growing PIM/MDM/DAM/eCommerce consulting, implementations, and end to end digital services firm, today announced a strategic MDM POC win alongside Unidata, by building a working prototype of the future MDM solution for Baird & Warner, a Chicago based real estate services company. The POC will enable Baird & Warner with the ability to experience a simulation of their future solution using a limited dataset and functionality to assess and influence the final MDM implementation early in the development cycle.www.stamfordadvocate.com
