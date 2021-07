Kevin and Akeila Montalvo do mostly everything together as brother and sister. Now, they are taking it a step further by attending IDEA Rio Vista College Preparatory in El Paso together for the 2021-22 school year. Akeila is a founding student at her campus and is entering the 9th grade. With her brother joining her on campus next year as a 6th grader, she has plenty of advice to share about becoming a Raptor! Recently, the siblings sat down at home to discuss what it’s like being an IDEA student. Here’s how their conversation went.