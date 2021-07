Henry woke up at 5.30 on the morning of stage 11 of the Tour de France, having been told he could hire a bike from the start town of Sorgues to make his way up Mont Ventoux. "I just very slowly, like a snail, crawled up on a mountain bike. I didn't even know if I was going to get to the top. At some point, I thought I would just stop but it then became obvious that you actually can make it," he told Cycling Weekly at the Tom Simpson memorial, waiting for the peloton to arrive.