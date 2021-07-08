Cancel
Galaxy Next Generation's G2 Visual Alerts Wins New Product Award from Spaces4Learning

Stamford Advocate
 14 days ago

TOCCOA, Ga. (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company”), a technology provider enabling seamless environments for school communities, is thrilled to announce that G2 Visual Alerts won a K–12 2021 New Product Award from Spaces4Learning. Spaces4Learning’s New Product Award program honors the outstanding product...

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Electronics
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide Awards 2021: The best products for working from home

Over the past year millions have been working from home almost exclusively, and even as people start to return to offices many will continue to be home a couple of days a week. The way we work has changed, and technology has thankfully advanced to meet our needs, with sharper webcams, clearer microphones and Wi-Fi mesh routers that eliminate any dead zones.
Businessdallassun.com

Galaxy Next Generation Adds New Reseller to Accelerate Sales in its West Territory

Expected to Provide Additional Support in Nevada & New Mexico. TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ('Galaxy' or the 'Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, is pleased to announce it has partnered with Teledata Technologies ('Teledata'), a leading Las Vegas based business technology expert. With offices in Las Vegas, Reno, Bozeman and Albuquerque, Teledata is well positioned to assist Galaxy and its G2 brand in their efforts to scale their education business within the states of Nevada and New Mexico.
Cell PhonesStamford Advocate

Havis Offers Trusted Solution for Panasonic's New TOUGHBOOK G2

WARMINSTER, Pa. (PRWEB) July 16, 2021. Havis is pleased to continue its support of Panasonic’s rugged computers with a pair of options for the TOUGHBOOK G2. These trusted solutions, the DS-PAN-720 Series tablet dock and the DS-PAN-1010 Series laptop dock, accommodate both tablet and 2-in-1 applications for demanding environments. Both docking stations are compatible with new G2 and legacy devices for increased sustainability.
Businessmartechseries.com

Horizontal Digital Awarded Sitecore’s Global Product Expertise Award

Horizontal Digital has received Sitecore’s award for Global Excellence in Solution Expertise. This award is given to the highest performing partner worldwide and recognizes our commitment to becoming experts in Sitecore products through training, certifications and enablement. “We are honored and humbled to have received this achievement. This award speaks...
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

PI2: Generating Visual Analysis Interfaces From Queries

Interactive visual analysis interfaces are critical in nearly every data task. Yet creating new interfaces is deeply challenging, as it requires the developer to understand the queries needed to express the desired analysis task, design the appropriate interface to express those queries for the task, and implement the interface using a combination of visualization, browser, server, and database technologies. Although prior work generates a set of interactive widgets that can express an input query log, this paper presents PI2, the first system to generate fully functional visual analysis interfaces from an example sequence of analysis queries. PI2 analyzes queries syntactically, and represents a set of queries using a novel Difftree structure that encodes systematic variations between query abstract syntax trees. PI2 then maps each Difftree to a visualization that renders its results, the variations in each Difftree to interactions, and generates a good layout for the interface. We show that PI2 can express data-oriented interactions in existing visualization interaction taxonomies, can reproduce or improve several real-world visual analysis interfaces, generates interfaces in 2-19s (median 6s), and scales linearly with the number of queries.
Internetmartechseries.com

Webgility Wins 21 Categories in G2 Summer Awards

From “Top Multichannel Retail Solution” To “Users Love Us,” The E-commerce Automation Innovator Clinches A Dozen Accolades From The World’s Largest Tech Marketplace. Webgility, an innovator in the e-commerce automation space committed to helping high-performance sellers, retailers, brands, and their accountants scale successfully and sustainably, is proud to have taken home a dozen awards in 21 categories as part of G2’s Summer 2021 report.
Small BusinessHouston Chronicle

INE Wins 2021 Leader Awards From SourceForge, G2 & Cyber Security Review

INE is recognized as a best-in-class leader by top review sites SourceForge, G2, and Cyber Security Review. INE, a global leader in technical training, today announced it has been awarded numerous Summer 2021 Leader Awards by SourceForge, the world’s largest product review and comparison website, G2, the world’s largest tech marketplace, and Cyber Security Review Magazine, an editorial publication dedicated to highlighting top companies as recommended by subscribers. Each award recognizes companies and products with outstanding user reviews that put them in the top percentage of highly reviewed products.
Medical & Biotech
TheStreet

ImmVira Launches Pilot-scale Production Line To Expedite The Advancement Of Next-generation OV Clinical Trials

SHENZHEN, China, July 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 18, 2021, ImmVira inaugurated a pilot-scale production line in Shenzhen and officially initiated its in-house production of our next-generation oncolytic viruses (OV) used for IND applications and Phase I/II clinical trials. Leveraging a strategy of dual in-house manufacturing and CDMO, ImmVira can continue to innovate on CMC techniques while concurrently improve production efficiency with the aim to expedite the advancement of clinical trials for its pipelines.
SoftwareStamford Advocate

Plataine Announces Practimum-Optimum™ - A Breakthrough AI Algorithm For Optimizing Production Scheduling

Self-learning algorithm achieves unprecedented levels of optimized KPIs and schedule practicalization. Plataine, a leading provider of Industrial IoT (IIoT) and AI-based software for manufacturing optimization, announced today the release of Practimum-Optimum™: a breakthrough AI algorithm for optimizing production scheduling, which takes manufacturing planning and scheduling to the next level by combining unprecedented levels of optimized KPIs with a practical, robust planning application. Plataine’s Production Scheduler is part of Plataine’s TPO (Total Production Optimization), cloud-based suite of interconnected applications, integrating production scheduling with shop-floor operations management, while optimizing all production resources such as materials, equipment and tools.
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

Samsung's Next Galaxy Unpacked Event Is Happening on August 11

Samsung has sent out media invites for its next Galaxy Unpacked event that's scheduled for August 11. This will be a jam-packed event where the South Korean smartphone giant is expected to unveil its 2021 lineup of foldable devices and much more. Samsung typically also launches a new Galaxy Note...
ComputersPhoto & Video Tuts+

20 Best Free Fact Sheet Microsoft Word Templates to Download 2021

A fact sheet is a document that mentions everything you need to know about a product, service, project, plan, or topic. Read on to find out how a fact sheet Microsoft Word template is a must-have before you start creating your document. A fact sheet is a great tool to...
Softwareithinkdiff.com

Adobe Premiere Pro updated with native support for M1 Macs

Adobe’s video editing app Premiere Pro has been updated with native support for Macs powered by the M1 chip including the 13-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac mini, and the latest 24-inch iMac. Premiere Pro is also getting some new updates including a speech-to-text feature that allows users to automatically generate a video transcript for their projects.
SoftwareNBC Philadelphia

Microsoft Rolls Out Windows 11 Update With Teams Chat Built in

People will be able to bring up the Chat feature in Windows 11 from anywhere, by entering the keyboard shortcut Win-C. Initially, only individual chats and group chats will be available. Calling support will come later. Other people don't need to be on Microsoft Teams in order to chat. They'll...
EducationStamford Advocate

Award-Winning Digital Education Solutions Provider Shmoop Adds New Board Advisor

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Shmoop, the award-winning digital education solutions provider, has announced that Lindsey Kneuven has joined their efforts as a Board Advisor. With Lindsey’s expertise in the Social Impact space, Shmoop will focus additional time on working with nonprofits and other social benefit organizations to help students across the country gain access to The Shmoop Heartbeat™.
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

Adapting Next-Generation mRNA Production and Purification Strategies

Although mRNA therapeutics have been around in the biopharmaceutical industry for several years, the success of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines has fully revealed the potential of this ground-breaking technology. Given the pressure of delivering during a pandemic, vaccine manufacturers have been focused primarily on safety and efficacy, less so how to optimize production and purification processes for future mRNA therapeutics. In fact, the rapid increase in demand for mRNA therapeutics has revealed the inherent challenge of the platform—that the production of mRNA is facing a series of bottlenecks.
Computersosxdaily.com

macOS Big Sur 11.5 Update Released for Mac, Download Now

MacOS Big Sur 11.5 update is now available to all Mac users running Big Sur. The update contains a few bug fixes, some important security fixes, and the ability for the Podcasts app to display either all shows or followed shows. The full release notes, which are quite brief, are further below.

