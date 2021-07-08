Rallyday Partners Invests in Power Technologies

TORONTO, July 21, 2021 /CNW/ -- KeyData Associates ("KeyData") today announced that it has entered into a partnership with CIVC Partners ("CIVC") to support the company's expansion and strong growth in cybersecurity services. KeyData, headquartered in Toronto, Canada and founded in 2005, has established itself as the Canadian leader in cybersecurity services focused on Identity Security, including access management, identity governance and privileged account management. KeyData serves a blue-chip client base across North America. This partnership will provide KeyData with additional capital and resources to enhance and expand its identity security services to adjacent cybersecurity services, both organically and through strategic add-on acquisitions. Founder and CEO, Rosa Caputo, will remain a significant stakeholder and continue as KeyData's Chief Executive Officer.