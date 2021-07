The Litecoin price is currently changing hands at $121.46 as the technical indicator RSI (14) crosses above 40-level. LTC/USD is currently trading around $121 and once it manages to surpass the potential resistance of $120, the next target is located at $125 where it trades above the 9-day and 21-day moving averages. However, a push from here could send the price straight to around $130 as the last 24-hours surge is supported at the $115 support level. If the current level fails to hold strong, the Litecoin (LTC) could slip below the 9-day and 21-day moving averages.