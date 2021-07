ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is facing mounting pressure on the homefront as he looks to cement his superstar status among Republicans nationally. Over the past week, COVID-19 infections have surged in Florida to the point that the state now accounts for about one in five new cases. The vaccination rate, meanwhile, has begun to level off. At the same time, Florida’s Gulf Coast is suffering from a particularly harsh bout of red tide, prompting local officials to call on the governor to declare a state of emergency.