eMarketer and BlueConic to host webinar "Ad Targeting in the Extended Identity Crisis"

Stamford Advocate
 14 days ago

BOSTON (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. A new webinar from eMarketer and BlueConic will address one of the greatest challenges facing marketers and advertisers today – how to reach consumers in the wake of privacy regulations and the deprecation of third-party cookies. The webinar, “Ad Targeting in the Extended Identity Crisis,” will take place on July 15 at 2pm ET and is free to attend.

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

