eMarketer and BlueConic to host webinar "Ad Targeting in the Extended Identity Crisis"

Swace enables everyone to use the platform as a social medium to earn crypto from playing social games and also get support from their audience. Swace has launched their public Beta platform on both iOS and Android. Swace app is a very friendly platform that is reminiscent of other social media platforms – people may share content on their feed, explore and follow people, and network. Most importantly, Swace launches social games that are designed to request actions such as taking a photo, or going to a specific location, using AR and other forms of games to be released in the 2nd quarter. Additionally, your audiences may send SWACE tokens to your content as a form of support.