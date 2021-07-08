A Short History of Legally Blonde’s ‘Bend and Snap’ Scene

The phrase bend and snap began with a couple of mojitos. With a nearly complete script on their hands, Legally Blonde writers Karen McCullah and Kirsten Smith were at the Viceroy L’Ermitage bar in Beverly Hills, and they were stuck. Producer Marc Platt had tasked the pair with conceptualizing a set piece for the movie’s B-plot, which centered on Harvard Law student Elle Woods and her lovesick manicurist, Paulette Bonafonté, who had been pining after a deliveryman for the majority of their story. This was before Jennifer Coolidge secured her iconic role, and the ideas were comically big. Does her salon get robbed? Does Paulette run into an immigration issue? “We were going in some different directions,” McCullah admits. Then inspiration struck. “I was like, ‘What if it’s just as simple as [Elle] teaching her a move to get the UPS guy?’”